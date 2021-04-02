ENTERTAINMENT

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Pallavi is blamed by Deshmukh family

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Pallavi is blamed by Deshmukh family

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Episode begins with Pallavi excitingly showing her trophy to the family members and Vijay is already upset with her regarding Raghav. At the same time Tina enters the house and says for sure there is some connection between pallavee and Raghav. Both of them must have been in a relationship and this is the result of that. Pallavi gets shocked and asks Tina what are you saying? She says I can prove my point and asks Pallavi to show everyone the saree which she presented in the competition. Pallavi shows the saree and then Tina takes out the saree she took in the competition for judgement and asks Vijay you are the best tailor in this area so you tell me which saree has the best work done?

Vijay says as of now your saree is better than Pallavi. After listening to this Pallavi is heartbroken. Tina says what you think I am doing my hard work behind this saree from one last year, now you think you can come and claim the credits with this saree. Anyways I have already lost the competition and will not be able to open a shop in the mall. Due to the relationship between you and Raghav my dreams got shattered.

Sulochana takes advantage of the situation and says to Vijay and Sharda that always you people blame me to be the villain of this house but now even outsiders are coming and saying the same thing. At least now you people should believe in what is the truth. She says she spent the last night with Raghav. This winning amount of the cheque is the price for that. Vijay takes the cheque and torns it in the pieces and throws it in the air. Pallavi is seriously heartbroken after all this.

On the other hand Raghav is sharing with Farhad that what is his fault if he sends his family to a safe house? He says Ved is dangerous if he can use Pallavi to reach out to me then imagine what you can do to my family members. He knows my mother and my sister both. For this I only send them to the safehouse then what wrong I did?

Pallavi comes and says to Raghav that you have no idea between right and wrong so people will also not value your work as a return. On the other hand, Pallavi and Raghav get into a serious argument and as a result Raghav ends up challenging Pallavi again that he will not let her stay in Hyderabad. Also he will let her open any shop in any mall of Hyderabad. He says you are such a fool and have a limited mentality and for this reason you will never be successful in your life. Your value is 0 and you will remain that for your entire life. After the clash with each other, both of them are crying for their families and blame each other for whatever happened. In the end, they both declared that they hate the other for life.

Precap – Raghav sends a legal notice to Pallavi to vacate the shop within fifteen days.

