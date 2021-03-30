Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 30th March 2021 Written update in hindi – sandeep jakhar news

The episode begins with Pallavi coming home with an alcoholic Amrita and Samadhan and Milind is shocked to see her in such a state. Sulochana asks Pallavi what suddenly happened to her? Pallavi says that Amrita consumed cannabis and that is why she is not in her senses.
Sulochana is not ready to agree and she thinks that it is Pallavi who went to Raghav’s house and went to her own to play color with him and that is why her face and clothes are getting red .
Amrita also went there to wish Raghav and when he caught Pallavi in such a state, Pallavi gave him liquor so that she could not speak anything in front of the family members.
Pallavi tries to defend herself but Milind does not ask her as it will not be enough to pay attention to Sulochana and her words. Pallavi tells her uncle that you go and take care of your aunt, while I will put Amrita to sleep in my room.
Pallavi comes into the room and loves to see the colors on her face and she stands in front of the mirror to see how it looks.
He turns while trying to connect the dots to find out about the lion on the other side and trying to find out who it is. Pallavi wakes up from her short nap and realizes that it is already late and she has not completed a single saree for the competition and has to submit the next day.
She arrives at Hall Area’s house to complete the work but needs Abhijeet who is already present in her house. He says that I was trying to call you for a long time but you are not even taking my call so I have to come here.
Pallavi tells him that I have not prepared a single sari yet, but Abhijeet said that if you work all night, you will be able to complete all the work by tomorrow morning. Pallavi liked the idea and sat down to do the right thing but Abhijeet had some alternative plan in mind and he acted accordingly.
Suddenly Pallavi experiences a power cut in her house and she calls Raghav to help him get out of the situation and says that I want to use the hall of your house for the night as I am scheduled to work tomorrow morning To do. Raghav agrees and asks when are you coming?
She says that I am standing in front of your main door so that you can open it. Incidentally, have you built a tent outside my house so that you can come here anytime.
Pallavi enters her house directly and also calls Abhijeet but Raghav says that you are allowed in my house not your lover. Pallavi says that she is not my lover, but she is Krishna’s brother Abhijeet. Raghav suspects to see a journey and feels that he has seen it somewhere.
While working, Pallavi is moving her home furniture and sometimes asks her to help and she is irritated by all this but is not saying anything to him. Later she asks him to bring tea for her and he agrees and goes inside to clear her doubts. Raghav finally records that this lion is his old friend Ved.
Foregoing – Raghav and Lion stand facing each other with guns.
