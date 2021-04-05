ENTERTAINMENT

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 5th April 2021 Written Update: Pallavi learns a shocking truth about Raghav

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Pallavi is blamed by Deshmukh family

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Raghav complimenting Pallavi to look beautiful and gorgeous. He says to himself she can never look beautiful and she insulted this beautiful dress by wearing it. Vijay asked all to keep the catering on point. Pallavi comes and says I have kept everything in check and all is going perfect. He says ofcourse now Pallavi has become a grown up girl and also she can take her decisions on her own and she doesn’t need guidance of the elder people. Pallavi stops him and tells him and there is nothing like this and I will always need your support and guidance.

Vijay notices Raghav and again gets angry and Pallavi gets pissed at Raghav. He is looking for his mother and sister in the event. Pallavi comes to him and says I will not tolerate you this time because I have already faced so much due to you. Today there is a function in my house and everyone is so happy so I will not tolerate your nonsense this time. Raghav says to her do not give yourself so much of importance. You are just a bad part of my life and not my whole life.

Pallavi asks why are you here and Raghav told her that your aunty called me and invited me for the event. She says she called you for the sake of formality and you also came here without any proper invitation like that. Raghav notices Amruta and he addresses her as chipku ladki and says he is very happy to see her and actually sorry for his behaviour last time. She even says I went overboard with my behaviour so I am also sorry.

Raghav goes inside the party with Amrita and Pallavi is watching him angrily. Raghav enters the main venue and says to Amrutha that he forgot his purse in his car so he will be back soon. He is trying to search for his mother and Keerti at the party. Raghav notices Akash and he tries to avoid Raghav but he says to Akash that I told you in all possible South Indian languages to stay away from my sister but seems like you are not interested in listening to it.

Jaya comes there and manages the situation and Raghav goes to bring food for his mother while Pallavi watches the whole thing from a distance and she wonders why Jaya is scolding above and why even he is listening to her? Raghav brings food for his mother and asks her to have it because she is hungry. Jaya says where is my Sambar and Raghav tells her I will bring it for you but before he can go Pallavi comes there with chutney and sambar. She starts to taunt Raghav indirectly in front of his mother and behaves like she is talking about someone else.

Raghav gets angry after a time with their banter and goes away. Pallavi finally learns that Keerti is Raghav’s own sister and he is the son of Jaya. The sangeet ceremony is going on in full swing and almost all the family members from each family took part in it. She tries to talk to him but an emergency occurs and she can’t talk to her and has to go out after informing Krishna.

Precap – Vijay thinks Pallavi is with Raghav, Sharda gets a pregnancy receipt and Sulochana blames Pallavi for it.

