ENTERTAINMENT

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 6th April 2021 Written update: Raghav rescues Pallavi once again – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 6th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Episode begins with everyone celebrating the sangeet ceremony while Pallavi is going out for work and her scooty will be damaged in the street And she is waiting for help on the streets but unfortunately she is not getting anyone on time. She notices a car in the road and tries to seek help from them but couldn’t get any response. She was about to go away from there but someone stopped sir and it turned out to be Raghav. He says to her your Sangeet ceremony was so boring that I came out of your house.

Pallavi says I am out for some important work. Raghav says always show attitude keeping the time and the place in your mind. She notices a different car and gets into it without thinking anything just to show attitude to Raghav and he smiles at her knowledge. on the other hand Sharda is looking for Pallavi in the house but no one has any idea where she is.

Sharda gets to know about Pallavi going out and she confronts Krishna regarding it. After some time Krishna finally speaks up about Pallavi going out for the work of the shop and it is an emergency. Pallavi’s brother maida huge scene and saw that my sister is going out of the house at this hour for the work of the shop and no one is even bothered. He says why will you people care after all she is just a widow of your house and not a daughter. Sharda protests and is about to leave when she notices that Vijay overhears their conversation. Pallavi realizes that she is in big trouble when the driver of the car she got inside didn’t turn the way he should to reach the destination she wants.

Pallavi is requesting them to stop the car but they are not listening to her and she even tries to get out of the car but she realizes that the car is locked. She is looking for help but they are trying to scare her with a gun when they have to stop the car as someone is sleeping on the road with his car.

On the other hand Kirti and Jaya told the family members of Pallavi that they are the family of Raghav. Raghav comes and fights with those people finally rescued from the car and says to her from next time if you want to show attitude and smartness then do it wisely. Kirti and Jaya promise Vijay that if Raghav is involved in making Pallavi elope from the house then she will herself give punishment to her son.

Mansi and Rahul are trying to manage the guests and they ask Nikhil to start the performance to divert their attention from the topic of Raghav and Pallavi. Pallavi promises to be with him and listen to him whatever he says and she goes away with Raghav finally. On the other hand, Vijay says to his family members that no one will go out in search of Pallavi as she doesn’t care to inform anyone about herself these days.

Precap – Jaya slaps Raghav and Vijay throws out Pallavi from the house.

Click to read:

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
708
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
703
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
701
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
701
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
690
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
683
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
656
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
585
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
558
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
557
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top