Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 6th April 2021 Written update: Raghav rescues Pallavi once again – Tellyexpress

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 6th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
Episode begins with everyone celebrating the sangeet ceremony while Pallavi is going out for work and her scooty will be damaged in the street And she is waiting for help on the streets but unfortunately she is not getting anyone on time. She notices a car in the road and tries to seek help from them but couldn’t get any response. She was about to go away from there but someone stopped sir and it turned out to be Raghav. He says to her your Sangeet ceremony was so boring that I came out of your house.
Pallavi says I am out for some important work. Raghav says always show attitude keeping the time and the place in your mind. She notices a different car and gets into it without thinking anything just to show attitude to Raghav and he smiles at her knowledge. on the other hand Sharda is looking for Pallavi in the house but no one has any idea where she is.
Sharda gets to know about Pallavi going out and she confronts Krishna regarding it. After some time Krishna finally speaks up about Pallavi going out for the work of the shop and it is an emergency. Pallavi’s brother maida huge scene and saw that my sister is going out of the house at this hour for the work of the shop and no one is even bothered. He says why will you people care after all she is just a widow of your house and not a daughter. Sharda protests and is about to leave when she notices that Vijay overhears their conversation. Pallavi realizes that she is in big trouble when the driver of the car she got inside didn’t turn the way he should to reach the destination she wants.
Pallavi is requesting them to stop the car but they are not listening to her and she even tries to get out of the car but she realizes that the car is locked. She is looking for help but they are trying to scare her with a gun when they have to stop the car as someone is sleeping on the road with his car.
On the other hand Kirti and Jaya told the family members of Pallavi that they are the family of Raghav. Raghav comes and fights with those people finally rescued from the car and says to her from next time if you want to show attitude and smartness then do it wisely. Kirti and Jaya promise Vijay that if Raghav is involved in making Pallavi elope from the house then she will herself give punishment to her son.
Mansi and Rahul are trying to manage the guests and they ask Nikhil to start the performance to divert their attention from the topic of Raghav and Pallavi. Pallavi promises to be with him and listen to him whatever he says and she goes away with Raghav finally. On the other hand, Vijay says to his family members that no one will go out in search of Pallavi as she doesn’t care to inform anyone about herself these days.
Precap – Jaya slaps Raghav and Vijay throws out Pallavi from the house.
