Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 8th April 2021 Written Update: Sharda blames Amrutha for abortion

Episode begins with Sharda scolding Pallavi about going out in the night. She tries to speak but couldn’t and Sharda shuts her up saying that if you speak anymore then I will beat you for sure. She asks if she was with Raghav and Pallavi says yes. Sharada says I am not against you working with Raghav but everything has a time and limit. Her brother comes there and asks Pallavi to pack her bags and go to Kolhapur immediately.

Pallavi asks her brother to calm down and takes the side of her in-laws. She says they are worried about me and that’s why they are scolding me and her brother says it’s not true. You are out for a job not for some outing and these people can’t even appreciate your efforts and it’s evident. Pallavi says I have full support for my in-laws and also I have full trust in them. He says you shouldn’t regret later for trusting them and leaves the room.

Pallavi says to Sharada that the lady was telling me about cancelling the order and I have put so much effort into that order so I couldn’t afford to lose it as well. Coming back to Raghav, if I am all fine today then it is because of him. Sharda gets worried about it but Pallavi assures her that she is absolutely okay.

The next morning, Sharda is giving clothes for ironing and the iron man gives a receipt to her from the pocket of some clothes. Sharda check the paper and it turns out to be an abortion receipt. On the other hand, Pallavi gets a new customer and she gets happy with it. The customer says to her that as per the quality of your clothes and the pouch that you deliver to Jayati jewellers I thought, the showroom will be so beautiful. Pallavi says that even if we don’t agree but in reality what is looking good that is also sellable. At the same time she gets a call from Raghav asking for the blueprint of the shop from her. She goes to his house with the blueprint as he gave her a time of thirty minutes.

Back in the house a huge argument took place between Sharda and sulochna regarding that abortion slip and shut the directly blamed Amruta to be involved in it. Amruta was so surprised with it and Sulochana almost burst out on Sharada. Raghav gives the blueprint of the shop to a interior decorator for renovating it.

Pallavi gets happy and Raghav says that this is not for her help but after she loses that challenge he will renovate her shop to a godown. Pallavi gets angry at him and she is about to leave when she notices that Raghav is struggling because the food got stuck in his throat and she rushed to help him. Sulachana blames Pallavi instead and says that it was she who was out of the house for the whole night and it is Pallavi you must be with Raghav at this time of the day as well that I can fully guarantee. Pallavi helps Raghav and repeats his dialogue to him only and goes away from his house.

Precap – Pallavi is wrongly framed.

