Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali 9th April 2021 Written Update: Pallavi is in for a shock

Episode begins with Pallavi is back in the house and is behaving normally with everyone. She notices that they are looking at her with so much curiosity and doubt. He doesn’t understand what happened and asks them what is going on? Sulochana comes forward and says to her that do not try to be innocent after doing so many things.

Sulochana says to her after doing abortion of the kid of Raghav, you are coming in the house with full attitude and asking what exactly happened ? Pallavi really doesn’t understand what is going on and what people are saying! Sulochana gives her the receipt of abortion pregnancy and she gets angry with her and says that this received doesn’t have my name as well then on what basis you are blaming me?

Selection essays if just for talking to some boys your mother-in-law can blame my daughter then I have lots of evidence against you. All of them get into a heated argument and Pallavi says that I can assure you about myself being innocent. She swears on Sharda in front of all and claims that she has no connection with this receipt. She went to the hospital for a check up and the doctor told her that she has a stomach infection.

Raghav and Farhad helped an injured woman from the road and they admitted her to the hospital. They are discussing among each other when Pallavi and her entire family come to the hospital to cross check about that pregnancy receipt. The receptionist says that the doctor is not here right now so you people have to wait for some time and Sulochona says I have no issues with waiting. Raghav and Pallavi had so many hit and misses in the hospital as both of them can not see each other in spite of being so close.

Dr Kanika calls them inside their cabin and asks what happened. The doctor is also asking her questions normally about health and medicines and she doesn’t understand how to initiate the talks. The Doctor goes out of the cabin but after words she says that yes Pallavi is the one who undergoes the procedure of abortion. She says Pallavi was feeling unwell and she doesn’t wonderkid so that’s why with her full consent and knowledge we went ahead with the procedure of abortion. Sulachana shows the receipt to the doctor and asks if it is about her and the doctor confirms yes it is the receipt of Pallavi.

Later on Pallavi sees Raghav is talking with the doctor. She assumes that it is Raghav who framed wrongly in front of her family just to make her leave the city. She directly goes to Raghav and confronts him and challenges him that she will never leave Hyderabad and he can do whatever he wants to do. However Raghav doesn’t understand what she is talking about. Vijay asks Pallavi to stay away from Raghav

Precap – The doctor thanks someone for favour. Raghav says to Pallavi if you are the last person in the world then also I will not touch you.

