Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Jaya to inform Sharda about Pallavi’s decision to leave the city?

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali After Pallavi’s mental breakdown she decides not to show any of her feelings to anyone like before.

On the other hand Raghav decides to make everything right for Pallavi and tries persuade her. Now it will be interesting to see what are the changes going to happen in Raghav and Pallavi’s life.

In the current track it shown that Pallavi decides not to show her weakness to the world especially infront of Raghav who is the sole reason for her this state.

Jaya serves food for Pallavi but Raghav comes there and changes the dishes saying this is her favorite dishes and asks her to eat. Pallavi ignores him and goes to her room. Sulochana asks Vijay to sign the loan papers so that he can able to open a new shop and live a respectable life.

Sharda asks Vijay to not to take loan. Vijay tells Sharda he is capable enough to pay back the loans when he takes one. Sulochana taunts Sharda then leaves. Jaya comes to Pallavi’s room to talk to her and sees the bed wet and asks the servant to service the ac. The servant says the ac service has been done yesterday only.

Jaya prays to god for Pallavi’s well being and when Pallavi asks Jaya why she is here Jaya says that she forget the reason and leaves the room. Keerti and Sunny gets into an argument when Sunny told Keerti that wife needs to forgive their husband.

Later Keerti asks Sunny to talk to Raghav about their marriage. Sunny says to Keerti that she us getting late and asks her to hurry up he will drop her to the office. Raghav asks Farhad why Pallavi is behaving like this and says he dont want Pallavi to stay silent like this eventhough he wishes in the past.

Farhad gives an idea which makes Raghav happy. Pallavi sees sarees and materials on her bed. Raghav says that she must be feeling bored so he decides to buy her this. Pallavi ignores Raghav again. Raghav asks Pallavi to talk to her. Later Jaya says to Raghav that Pallavi wont forgive him unless he gives Pallavi her family back. Worker comes and gives the courier to Ragjav saying that is for Pallavi. Raghav opens and finds the ticket.

Jaya asks Raghav where is Pallavi going. Pallavi comes there and says that she is going to Kolhapur. Jaya and Raghav looks at each other.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Pallavi will say to Jaya that her work here is over so she is leaving the house. Pallavi will say Jaya got her son back and Raghav got his mother back in their life. Raghav will look at Pallavi leaving the house.

Jaya will say to Raghav that he didn’t stop Pallavi. Raghav will come out of the house and search for Pallavi. Security will say to Raghav that Pallavi left few minutes back in a taxi. Raghav will look at his Watch and say 30minutes left. Raghav will say that he will not let Pallavi leave the city.

