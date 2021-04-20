Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali MHRW Written Episode 20th April 2021: Check Today’s Updates!

LATEST

Mehandi Hai Rachne Waali is without doubt one of the newest tv present mounted with a excessive quantity of drama and an unique plot. That is the primary season of the present that premiered on 15 February 2021. It casts Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao within the main roles. Nicely, Mehandi Hai Rachne Waali is a Hindi remake of Telgu drama Gorintaku aired on Star Maa. Now, it’s charming the viewers with its entertaining plot on Star Plus. In such a brief span, the present has gathered an immense quantity of consideration from the viewers.

Get all of the additional updates of the most recent episode of Mehandi Hai Rachne Waali under. As we informed you that is the primary season of the present and because it has been launched it has telecasted a complete of 54 episodes. It’s written by Sonali Gupta Shrivastav revolves round two individuals Pallavi Deshmukh and Raghav Rao. Whereas Pallavi’s husband had demised however nonetheless resides in her in legislation’s home. Pallavi is just not in any respect in remarry as she nonetheless not overcome previous occasions of her husband’s loss of life.

On one other hand, Raghav is a wealthy businessman and an egotistic playboy. However Raghav additionally has a tragedic previous. Raghav’s home had burned down by the individuals of the city as a result of his immensely egoistic behaviour whereby his father misplaced his life. Pallavi owns a Saree Store for her family and managing his home. Later, Raghav meets Pallavi, nevertheless it was an disagreeable assembly. Pallavi additionally slaps Raghav beneath affect of a misunderstanding.

After a number of issues occurred in between and Pallavi aunt in legislation Sulochana alleges Pallavi that she is up the duff and Raghav is the daddy. The physician additionally joins the Sulochana and your complete household shocked. However later Raghav comes up with the reality and make the physician confess who reveals that he acquired blackmailed by Sulochana. Her actuality revealed in entrance of everybody. Moreover, the present is created by Sandiip Sikcand and directed by Hemanth R Prabu.

It’s produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes beneath the manufacturing banner of SOL Productions and Sandiip Movies. Prerit Vyas Akshat Jaimini is the editors whereas DOP has performed by Sadanand Pillai. Catch all the brand new episodes of the present on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 6:30 PM. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra info and all the most recent updates on Mehandi Hai Rachne Waali written replace.

