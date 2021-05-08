Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Pallavi to call Sharda a liar?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali now Raghav and Pallavi both entered into their marriage life and already Pallavi is making Raghav’s life difficult now it will be interesting to see how long it’s going to take both Raghav and Pallavi to accept eachother.

In the current track it shown that Jaya asks Pallavi about her choice of clothes. Pallavi says that she will tell the reason behind the white saree. Raghav asks Pallavi to change her clothes. Pallavi says no saying it’s her identity. Reporter comes there and asks when their marriage happened and why it happened all of sudden also why Pallavi is wearing white saree. Pallavi says that she is going to tell their story to everyone and goes to the steps. Jaya saya to Raghav that she really hope this time whatever Pallavi is going to say about Raghav will not put her head down in shame. Milind tries to make Sharda about Pallavi’s decision. Sharda says to Milind that she will never forgive Pallavi for this. Pallavi in the party says that she knows everyone must be wondering how their marriage happened. Raghav imagines Pallavi revealing the truth and Jaya slaps him. Pallavi reveals to everyone that she is a widow and talks about Sharda and Vijay how that have treated her like their own daughter and she thought there is no man needed in her life but Raghav comes into her life and proposed her infront of her whole family. Pallavi says that their marriage happened all of sudden so they didn’t get a chance to invite everyone but no issues now Raghav will make her wear everything a married women should wear and asks Raghav to come and show his greatness. Pallavi mocks Raghav saying that it’s really good to see him shedding sweat out of fear and warns him not to say anything because Jaya and guests are looking at them. Raghav makes her wear everything and puts the vermilion on Pallavi’s forehead. Pallavi thanks everyone and asks the guests to have food. Raghav also asks the same. Keerti takes Jaya inside the room saying it’s her medicine time. Pallavi thanks her lawyer for bringing the book to the house. Lawyer congratulates Raghav and leaves. Pallavi says to Raghav it’s a bad manners to not to say thank you when someone congratulates him and asks him to remember this next time and goes upstairs. Raghav gets angry.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Pallavi will get ready wearing Red saree. Pallavi will ask Jaya how she looks. Jaya will say to Pallavi she looks beautiful. Jaya will take Pallavi to meet Sharda. Jaya will say to Sharda she fulfilled Sharda’s dream. Sharda will accuse Jaya for ruining Pallavi’s life.

