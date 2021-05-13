Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Police to arrest Sulochana and Amruta!

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Raghav determines to find the real culprit behind whatever happened to Jaya and Keerti so now it will be interesting to see the change in behavior of Raghav towards Pallavi.

In the current track it shown that Raghav ask Keerti to give the morphed pictures of hers. Sharda says if Pallavi is here then they no need to go through this all. Vijay says that he will take care of his family like how he used to and declines Milinds help to give him money. Farhad gets happy seeing that Raghav decides to find the real culprit. The mobile mechanic shows the mobile model number in which the photos has been taken. Vijay gets angry seeing that Nikhil went to the shop and tries to throw all the things but Sharda stops him. Farhad explains everything to Krishna and asks her to help prove Pallavi is innocent. Krishna agrees. Sharda shares her worries with Milind that Vijay didn’t have food since the night. Vijay says that he got a new job and he is going to earn from that and leaves. Raghav sees Vijay on the road and asks him to have water. Vijay and Raghav gets into an argument. Raghav asks Vijay to talk to him like that when he become successful and gives him the biscuit and says ego will only put him in more trouble and leaves. Nikhil searches for Sulochana’s mobile model number and wonders if it’s not hers then who it is. Later Nikhil overhears Amruta and Sulochana’s conversation and get to know that Sulochana changed her mobile. Nikhil searches for the mobile box in dustbin and finally finds the box in which the mobile model number is written matches with the mobile technician who traces the mobile model number matches and gets shocked.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Raghav will say to Sulochana and Amruta no one will leave the place. Sulochana and Amruta will look shocked. Inspector will ask Sulochana and Amruta to come to the station. Sulochana will say that she is the one who behind Keerti’s morphed photos. Jaya will slap Sulochana. Raghav will enter his room and will have trouble in breathing. Raghav will fall on the bed. Pallavi will come to the room and will see Raghav’s condition. Pallavi will try to help Raghav. Raghav will look at Pallavi.

Will Raghav tell Pallavi about Sulochana’s doings?

