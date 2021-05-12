Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav and Pallavi to share some romantic time together!

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Raghav is taking care of an ill Pallavi at the same time they both are challenging eachother to take their respective keys from the other person. Now Raghav got to know Sulochana is the one who behind whatever happened to Jaya and Keerti and refuses to believe the harsh truth now it will be interesting to see that Raghav will change his attitude towards Pallavi or remain the same rude person towards Pallavi in the upcoming episodes.

In the current track it shown that Raghav bring Neem leaves to Pallavi as per Jaya’s wishes. Jaya, Keerti and Farhad laughs seeing Raghav in a torn clothes and covered with dirt. Then Raghav asks Pallavi to give his keys back. Pallavi sends him a voice message stating she will give his keys once he returns hers. In Deshmukh’s house Sulochana locks the kitchen cupboard and says that everyone’s contribution needs to be there. Vijay agrees with her and leaves the house. Later Amruta says to Sulochana that her plan is failed because Milind bought them food. Sulochana says that her goal is to change the house in her name legally and smiles. Raghav asks Pallavi how is she doing. Pallavi says to Raghav that she is feeling better and says that she won’t fall for his nice behaviour and asks to give the shop keys to someone who will meet him soon. Krishna comes there calling Raghav as brother in law and asks the keys. Raghav gives her the keys. Farhad gets happy that finally Raghav gives in. Later Keerti says to her boyfriend that she will talk about their marriage to her mother and brother once Pallavi recovers fully. Inspector comes to meet Raghav and says the person behind everything is none other than Sulochana but Raghav refuses to believe which makes Farhad angry. Farhad says because of his ego only he is not thinking straight and leaves the place. Keerti shouts at the person who continuously horned while she walking on the road, the person kisses Keerti’s cheek and leaves the confused Keerti there. Raghav thinks whether he made the wrong decision of punishing Pallavi or not and thinks about everyone who disagrees with him when he told them that Pallavi is the one who behind all this.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Raghav will see Vijay on the road selling something. Raghav will ask Vijay to have water. Vijay will say to Raghav that he will rather die that have water from his hand. Raghav will help Pallavi get ready. Both Raghav and Pallavi look at each other on the mirror.

Will the differences between Raghav and Pallavi will reduce?

