Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav to clear the misunderstanding between Vijay and Pallavi!

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali we had seen that Raghav and Pallavi got married only because of the misunderstanding created by Sulochana now Raghav get to know who is the real culprit behind all this now it will be interesting to see how this truth is going to change Raghav and Pallavi’s life.

In the current track it shown that Krishna informs Raghav who used the mobile phone in Deshmukh’s family. Keerti meets her boyfriend and then goes to meet Raghav as he asked her to meet him. Raghav calls Sulochana and offers a job for Amruta. Amruta gets excited and asks Sulochana to not to think much. Later Raghav helps Pallavi to get ready and they both jokes at eachother and Raghav gives new name to Pallavi and runs away. Raghav tells Keerti and Jaya that Sulochana is the one who behind whatever happened to them. Sulochana and Amruta comes there and praises Raghav and his Jewelry shop. Raghav asks Amruta to wear a dress and Sulochana says that her daughter’s never wore such dresses. Raghav asked Sulochana about what she did to Keerti. First Sulochana refuses later she sees police there and Amruta asks her to reveal the truth so she says that she is the one who did this all. Sulochana says to Raghav that he and Pallavi humiliated her daughters so for that reason she did this to his family. Raghav asks Sulochana to be ready for her punishment and leaves the place. Jaya slaps Sulochana and warns her not to enter the house ever again. Sulochana and Amruta leaves the house.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Raghav will have trouble breathing. Pallavi will take care of Raghav. Raghav will look at Pallavi’s face. Raghav will go to Deshmukh’s house and will show everyone Sulochana’s confession video. Raghav will say to Vijay that he and Pallavi don’t have any relationship as he told earlier infront of everyone. Vijay will look at the video.

Will Vijay accept Pallavi in his life again?

Will Raghav apologise to Pallavi for whatever he did to her?

