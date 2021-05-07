Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav to manhandle Pallavi?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Jaya is happy seeing Raghav and Pallavi together but that’s not how the Deshmukh’s are feeling about Raghav and Pallavi’s marriage. Now Pallavi decides to ruin Raghav’s reputation and tells him that openly now it will be interesting to see what happens next.

In the current track it shown that Raghav praises Pallavi infront of Jaya and Keerti and asks them to get ready for their welcoming party. Raghav warns Pallavi to not to reveal the truth to Jaya and Keerti and gives her dress to wear for the evening party and leaves. Sulochana says that she is happy that finally Pallavi is out and tells Amruta not to worry about Pallavi and Raghav their marriage will not lost long. Raghav instructs the workers about decorations and food and sees Vijay in his door step. Raghav mocks Vijay calling him father in law. Vijay gives the shop paper and keys to Raghav and asks him to say to Pallavi that he thanked her for ruining his dream and says that he will never forgive her for what she did to him and will never see the shop. Raghav tells Pallavi his conversation with Vijay and says that now onwards the shop belongs to him and asks her to get ready for the party. In the evening Raghav introduces his mother and sister to his business partners and asks them to enjoy. Jaya wonders where is Pallavi. Everyone asks Raghav where is his wife he calls Pallavi and ask her to come downstairs. Later Raghav says to Farhad that he is giving this much respect to Pallavi only because of his mother also he don’t want to put his reputation at stake. Pallavi comes downstairs introducing herself as Raghav Rao’s wife wearing a white saree. Jaya and Keerti looks shocked seeing her in white saree. Everyone starts to question about Pallavi’s choice of dress colour. Raghav takes Pallavi alone and asks her to change the dress. Pallavi tells Raghav that she is Deshmukh’s widowed daughter in law who they considered as their own daughter but Raghav ruined everything now it’s her turn to ruin his reputation and leaves the place.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Pallavi will ask Jaya is she want to know the reason behind her and Raghav’s marriage. Pallavi will say to everyone Raghav forced her. Put his brother behind the bars. Raghav will ask Jaya to not to believe Pallavi. Jaya will slap Raghav.

Will Pallavi able to handle Raghav’s wrath for going against his warning?

