Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav to stop Pallavi from going to Kolhapur?

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Pallavi’s mental breakdown infront of Raghav, Raghav feels guilty now it will be interesting to see what are the changes Raghav is going to make himself also Pallavi.

In the current track it shown that Raghav cries seeing Pallavi in that condition. Sulochana and Amruta gets happy that Vijay believed their words over Raghav’s.

Sharda comes to them and says that she knows whatever Raghav told about Sulochana is true and says that she is happy that Raghav is there for Pallavi eventhough she dont like him.

Later Farhad says to Raghav that no one will help Raghav and he has to find a way to make everything right in Pallavi’s life. Raghav cries and says that he is not a murderer. Sunny gets angry at Keerti while talking to her then disconnects the call. Farhad comes and informs Jaya and Keerti that Raghav and Pallavi had a fight and they all hear Raghav shouts Pallavi’s name and goes to see what happened.

Raghav sees Pallavi in an unconscious state then asks Farhad to call the doctor. Doctor comes and says not to make Pallavi stress about anything and leaves. Raghav cries.

Jaya asks Raghav to not to cry, she always saw him feel guilty whenever he does something wrong but he never made an attempt to make right now if he truly feels what he did is wrong with Pallavi then asks him to make everything right otherwise he will once again loose his mother.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that courier men will give Raghav Pallavi’s ticket. Jaya will ask Raghav what it is. Raghav will say to Jaya its Pallavi’s tickey.

Jaya will ask Raghav why Pallavi decide to leave the house. Pallavi will come with her suitcase. Pallavi will say to Raghav and Jaya her job is over here so she decide to go to Kolhapur. Pallavi will leave the house. Raghav will look at Pallavi.

Will Raghav stop Pallavi?
Will Pallavi give an opportunity to Raghav to apologise to her?

To know more about what’s happening in Your Favorite Shows Keep checking this space.

