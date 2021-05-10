Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav to take care of Pallavi!

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali both Raghav and Pallavi is giving hard times to each other now it will be interesting to see what happens after Jaya get to know the truth behind this marriage.

In the current track it shown that Pallavi asks Raghav through a letter to stay in another room as she wants this room for herself and asks him to read the law book if he don’t listen to her words. Raghav gets angry reading that it’s an non bailable offence and goes to stay in another room. Jaya sees Raghav in another room and scolds him for leaving Pallavi alone in a room and asks Raghav to stay with Pallavi. In the morning Raghav and Pallavi argues with eachother. Later Pallavi gets to know about the pipe lines cross connection and troubles Raghav with that. Jaya asks Pallavi to get ready as she wants to give her a surprise. Pallavi questions Jaya why she is bringing her to the Park. Jaya meets Sharda and asks her is she happy now that Pallavi is married to someone just like how she wished. Sharda accuses Jaya for ruining Pallavi’s life by making her marry to someone like Raghav and advices Pallavi next time when she is in trouble asks her to let others help and reveals to Jaya that Pallavi is being forced to marry Raghav then leaves. Farhad laughs seeing Raghav in a helpless situation because of Pallavi. Raghav asks him to bring Jaya for the puja. Jaya comes there and slaps Raghav and tells him that Keerti is indeed right about this marriage but she ignored her and says that she will leave the house once Pallavi comes back from the Saree shop in the evening and asks Keerti to pack their things. Raghav pleads his mother to not to leave and cries.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Jaya will say to Pallavi that because of her only Pallavi is forced to live this life. Jaya will promise Pallavi to be her side forever. Raghav will see red marks in Pallavi’s hand and applies her ointment. Pallavi will hug Raghav while sleeping. Raghav will ask Farhad the cupboard keys. Farhad will inform Raghav that Keys are in Pallavi’s hands.

