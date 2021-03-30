Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav unveils the real identity of Lion

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s newly launched show “Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali” by Sandip Sickand Productions and Sol Productions had managed to gain a good audience base within the launch week itself. The show has Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the title roles. Raghav Rao and Pallavi Deshmukh are being appreciated as a jodi among the online fans and they can’t wait to see their love story.

Well the story line is currently focusing on the build up of Pallavi being a strong and confident business woman. Raghav tries his best to convince his mother and sister to come and stay with him in his house. Pallavi Deshmukh, a widow, lives in the city of Hyderabad with her in-laws and runs a saree shop. While Raghav Rao is a mafia and also a business tycoon and craves for true love and support in life.

The audience is going to see in tonight’s episode of the show, Pallavi will get the blame for making Amruta drink bhang on the occasion of Holi by Sulachana. However, she doesn’t pay much attention to it and will try to take care of Amruta as much as possible. On the other hand, Raghav will try to record the real identity of his new enemy Lion. On the other hand, Lion will make a new plan to kill Raghav and he will use Pallavi for this so that he can accomplish his agenda. Pallavi will ask for help from him to complete her work while Raghav will get his doubt on Abhijeet aka Lion for the same. However Raghav will get to know the real identity of Lion.

Will Raghav be able to outsmart Lion on his own game? Who is this Lion and what is his enmity with Raghav ? Will Raghav be able to survive this deadly trap? To know more, keep watching this space.