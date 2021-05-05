Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Sharda to slap Pallavi for marrying Raghav?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net⁸

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali finally Raghav and Pallavi got married even though they hate eachother now it will be interesting to see what are the changes going to happen in both Raghav and Pallavi’s life.

In the current track it shown that Pallavi comes to Raghav’s house for the marriage. Raghav gets ready and takes Pallavi to the otherside of the house and shows the video where Milind waits for Nikhil outside the police station. Priest informs they don’t have so much time so asked them to come on sit on the Mandap. Raghav tells that he fulfilled his promise now it’s her turn to fulfill. Both Raghav and Pallavi sits on the Mandap. Keerti calls Sharda and asks why Pallavi agrees to marry Raghav. Sulochana and Sharda gets into an argument and decides to see what’s happening in Raghav’s house. Sharda warns Sulochana if she finds its Sulochana then she will never forgive her. Farhad drives Jaya and Keerti to Raghav’s house. Raghav looks at the door and find Jaya and Keerti isn’t reached the house yet and gets upset. Pallavi looks at the TV and gets happy seeing Nikhil is out and thanks god. Raghav warns Pallavi when she failed to follow Priest instructions. Then Priest asks both Raghav and Pallavi to exchange flower garland. Pallavi looks lost in her thoughts. Raghav exchanges the flower garland for both of them. Then both Pallavi and Raghav takes pheras. Sharda and Sulochana’s auto stuck in a traffic the driver says that they have no other options but to wait until the traffic clears. Priest asks Raghav to put vermilion On Pallavi’s forehead. Pallavi closes her eyes and Raghav puts the vermilion On Pallavi’s forehead then a tear falls from Pallavi’s eyes. Sharda and Sulochana reached the venue and gets shocked seeing Raghav and Pallavi. Sharda says Pallavi. Both Pallavi and Raghav gets shocked seeing Sharda and Sulochana also.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Raghav will arrange a party in his house. Pallavi will ask everyone are they willing to see Raghav Rao’s wife. Jaya will look happy hearing Pallavi’s voice. Pallavi will come downstairs wearing a white saree. Jaya will look shocked. Raghav will ask Pallavi why she is wearing a white saree. Pallavi will say to Raghav he is a widow’s husband. Raghav will look shocked.

Will Raghav blame Pallavi for hiding the truth for being a widow before their marriage?

To know more about what’s happening in Your favorite shows Keep checking this space.