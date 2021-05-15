Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Sharda to support Raghav?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Raghav determines to tell the truth about Sulochana to Deshmukh’s but Sulochana plans ahead and turns everyone against Raghav now it will be interesting to see the consequences of Raghav’s decision to reveal the truth to Deshmukh’s.

In the current track it shown that Raghav have trouble in breathing. Pallavi take care of him and asks about his health issues. Raghav tells that he has Claustrophobia. Pallavi calls Sharda to get an idea from her for Raghav but Sharda refuses to speak to her saying that she is a wife of the richest man in the city. Pallavi gets hurt but pretends to not to show anything to Raghav. Raghav thanks Pallavi and asks her to say something. Pallavi advices Raghav to take care of the people who he cares the most and think about others happiness also. Raghav decides to tell the truth to Deshmukh’s. Police asks Vijay to remove the sarees which he is selling on the road and leaves. Pallavi asks Jaya about Raghav’s health, Jaya says that it’s all because of his doings he is suffering. Sharda scolds Vijay for being stubborn. Sulochana and Amruta worries that their family members will throw them out when they get to know about what they did to Jaya and Keerti and then goes to their house in a beaten up condition. Sharda asks Sulochana what’s her new drama. Sulochana and Amruta says that Raghav and Pallavi threatened them and says now Pallavi is not weak and showing her true colors. Raghav comes to the Deshmukh’s house. Vijay mocks Raghav. Raghav asks Vijay to join as an assistant of some film director. Raghav refuses to leave the house when Vijay asks him to saying he will tell the truth then leave. Raghav says whatever the other day he told about Pallavi is a lie and he did all this because of what Sulochana did to his family.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Pallavi will ask Raghav to kill her. Pallavi will cry and fall on the bed. Raghav will say to Farhad that he always said he find goodness in him now he wants to know the truth. Raghav will ask Farhad to tell that is he is really a bad person. Farhad will say to Raghav that he indeed is a bad person how Jaya and the other people calls him. Raghav will go to the room to talk to Pallavi. Raghav will get shocked and shout Pallavi’s name.

Will Pallavi get to know about Sulochana’s doings?

