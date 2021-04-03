Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Spoiler: Pallavi and Raghav decked up for sangeet

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s newly launched show “Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali” by Sandip Sickand Productions and Sol Productions had managed to gain a good audience base within the launch week itself. The show has Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the title roles. Raghav Rao and Pallavi Deshmukh are being appreciated as a jodi among the online fans and they can’t wait to see their love story.

Well the story line is currently focusing on the build up of Pallavi being a strong and confident business woman. Raghav tries his best to convince his mother and sister to come and stay with him in his house. Pallavi Deshmukh, a widow, lives in the city of Hyderabad with her in-laws and runs a saree shop. While Raghav Rao is a mafia and also a business tycoon and craves for true love and support in life.

The audience is going to see in tonight’s episode of the show, Pallavi will be upset to know about the ban on her from opening any shop in any mall in Hyderabad. on the other hand she will receive a legal notice from Raghav to vacate her shop within the next 15 days. She will also challenge Raghav to make it happen if he has guts. Later on, the family starts to celebrate the happiness of Mansi’s sangeet ceremony and Pallavi gets busy with decoration.

Raghav will come at the function to enjoy time with his mother and sister. Pallavi comes down in a beautifully decorated lehenga and Raghav is impressed by her looks. Later on, both the groom and the bride’s family get into a beautiful competition between each other for the ceremony. Raghav will spot Aakash in the party who will try to escape from the place after seeing him but he stops after noticing that Kirti is also present at the venue.

Will Raghav be able to outsmart Lion on his own game? Who is this Lion and what is his enmity with Raghav ? Will Raghav be able to survive this deadly trap?

