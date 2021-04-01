Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Spoiler: Pallavi wins the saree competition

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s newly launched show “Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali” by Sandip Sickand Productions and Sol Productions had managed to gain a good audience base within the launch week itself. The show has Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao in the title roles. Raghav Rao and Pallavi Deshmukh are being appreciated as a jodi among the online fans and they can’t wait to see their love story.

Well the story line is currently focusing on the build up of Pallavi being a strong and confident business woman. Raghav tries his best to convince his mother and sister to come and stay with him in his house. Pallavi Deshmukh, a widow, lives in the city of Hyderabad with her in-laws and runs a saree shop. While Raghav Rao is a mafia and also a business tycoon and craves for true love and support in life.

The audience is going to see in tonight’s episode of the show, the entire Deshmukh family will be back in the house and we will be very happy to see her father-in-law and mother-in-law are back from Pune. She will try to know about the temperament of Vijaya from Sharda regarding her and Raghav’s friendship.

On the other hand Raghav tries to make Pallavi aware about her saree but he ends up listening to her blabbering in sleep through the phone call. The next morning Pallavi at the end of the competition emerges as the winner and wins the cash prize. An excited Pallavi will come home to show her trophy and cheque to the people but unfortunately all she gets is thrashing from Vijay who accuses her again with Raghav’s name.

Will Raghav be able to outsmart Lion on his own game? Who is this Lion and what is his enmity with Raghav ? Will Raghav be able to survive this deadly trap?

