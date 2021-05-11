Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Vijay to support Sulochana and blame Pallavi?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali both Raghav and Pallavi’s giving hard times to survive in eachothers presence also we had seen how Pallavi and Raghav is being there for eachother without realising now it will be interesting to see what happens next in the show.

In the current track it shown that Pallavi stops Jaya from leaving the house and promises to tell her if Raghav threatens her. Raghav blames Pallavi for everything and asks Farhad to bring the vault keys because he wanted the diamonds for his client. Jaya tells Raghav that she is going to stay here only and going to protect Pallavi from him. Raghav promises his client to give those diamonds as per his wish. Farhad informs that the Vault key is with Pallavi now. Raghav gets angry and goes to confront her. Doctor says to Jaya that Pallavi is suffering with chicken pox and asks to take proper care of her. Milind stops Sulochana from sitting Pallavis chair. Vijay supports Sulochana and taunts Nikhil. Nikhil and Mansi gets into an argument and Nikhil leaves the place saying that he will do something first then only he will talk to them. Sulochana gets sad seeing their fights. Sulochana gets happy.Jaya asks Raghav to take care of Pallavi as he is the one who decides to marry her forcefully so now it’s his duty as a husband to take care of his wife. Raghav takes care of Pallavi then realises that he is showing his soft side to her and says that he will make her pay back for what she is making him do for her and searches for the vault key then leaves. Farhad says to Raghav that they can’t make duplicate keys and they need expert to that and it will take some time to find them. Raghav opens Pallavi’s voice message in which she asked him to give her shop keys then only she will give his vault key. Jaya stops Raghav and threatens if he don’t listen to her words she will leave the house. Raghav says that she will listen to whatever she is asking him to do and leaves the place. Jaya gets happy seeing Raghav’s change in behavior towards Pallavi.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Farhad will ask Raghav to leave the house thinking it’s some one else. Everyone will laugh at Raghav’s state. Raghav will say to everyone it’s their turn to laugh at his helpless state. Pallavi will close the door at Raghav’s face. Raghav will say that he won’t give the saree shop keys to Pallavi. Inspector will tell Raghav that he caught the person behind Keerti’s morphed pictures. Raghav will ask Inspector who is behind all this. Inspector will say to Raghav the guy said Sulochana is the one who paid him.

Will Raghav feel guilty for ruining Pallavi’s life because of his lack of knowledge about the actual truth?

