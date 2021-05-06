Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Will Raghav stop Pallavi from creating mess in Jaya’s home welcoming party?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali the most awaited moment for audience became true. The show’s leads Raghav and Pallavi got married despite they hate eachother. Now it will be interesting to see what happens next.

In Previous episode we had seen that Raghav bailed Nikhil out and showed Pallavi the CCTV footage where Pallavi herself seen that Nikhil was out of the prison and thanked god. Raghav asked Pallavi to not to betray him like how she used to betray him. Both Raghav and Pallavi sat on the Mandap. Raghav wish Jaya and Keerti to see his wedding but they failed to come on time. Keerti informed Sharda about Raghav and Pallavi’s marriage. Sulochana decided to stop as she wanted Raghav for Amruta. Sharda accused Sulochana for once again playing cheap games and agreed to go with her saying she wanted to prove Sulochana wrong. Raghav got angry at Pallavi for lost in her thoughts and not listening to the Priests instructions and warned her if she don’t concentrate here he will put once again Nikhil in prison. Pallavi cried while doing the marriage rituals. Raghav also looked not happy. Sulochana and Sharda got stuck into the traffic and when they reached the venue they found Raghav and Pallavi doing marriage rituals. Jaya looked happy and Keerti looked worried. Pallavi looked shocked seeing Sharda and Sulochana.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Sulochana will accuse Pallavi for marrying Raghav and call her greedy. Sharda will beg Pallavi to not to marry Raghav. Pallavi will say to Sharda to not to to cross the limits. Pallavi will ask Sharda to take care of Vijay as he need the most. Sharda will ask Pallavi to decide. Pallavi will ask Raghav to wear her mangalsutra. Sharda will cry and leave the place. Pallavi will fall unconscious. Raghav will take her to his house. Raghav will ask Farhad to call the doctor. Jaya will ask Raghav what happened to Pallavi. Raghav will say to Jaya Pallavi is little stressed. Raghav will say Jaya to get ready for her home welcoming party. Sharda will accuse Vijay for throwing Pallavi out of the house. Sharda will say to Vijay she will not forgive him nor Pallavi’s this decision. Vijay will say to everyone not to take Pallavi’s name in the house. Keerti will inform Pallavi that Vijay is discharged. Pallavi will get happy. Keerti will ask Pallavi to say the truth behind the marriage. Jaya will say to Pallavi she is the one who asked Raghav to marry her. Keerti and Jaya will ask everything between Pallavi and Raghav is sorted or not. Raghav will say to Keerti and Jaya nothing sorted. Pallavi will look at Raghav.

Will Raghav tell the truth to Jaya and Keerti?

To know more about what’s happening in Your favorite shows Keep checking this space.