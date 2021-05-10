Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update : Jaya learns Raghav’s truth

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Raghav goes in to bedroom yelling at Pallavi, sees she isn’t inside and his clothes all outside, Raghav hears Pallavi is ij bathroom and asks her to come out, he sees a book regarding hindu marriage and picks it and finds a note for Raghav, which reads according to the rules of marriage we share everything, read section 498 if you don’t believe, Raghav reads section 498 as if someone torture his wife its non-bailable offence and 3 years jail, Raghav gets angry picks his clothes and leaves.

Raghav very angry at Pallavi and says she is widow and she qas working for her in laws, Farhad says Pallavi bhabhi sent this for you, Raghav says why is she your bhabhi and why are you taking her orders, Jaya walks in asks why aren’t you with Pallavi, Raghav says I was here working for office, Jaya says Pallavi is your responsibility now, have some family time, keep office work In office.

Pallavi sees Raghav shirtless and says why are you in my room, and can’t you close the door, Raghav says my house my room, find yourself different one, Pallavi says I will wait out finish quickly, Raghav annoys her. Raghav taking shower. Pallavi goes to other room and starts brushing, Raghav starts singing while showering. Pallavi hears it, Raghav calls Reddy and says there is no water, Pallavi says good, Pallavi puts off her water, Raghav’s bathroom gets water, Pallavi puts on its goes off again, someone knocks at Pallavi’s door and says your and Raghav’s bathroom have cross connection and so we are facing water issue and so since he is showering please don’t put on the water.

Pallavi goes puts on the water, Raghav all covered in soap gets annoyed.

Pallavi sees Mangalsutra on her table, Jaya walks to her and asks what were you thinking, Pallavi says nothing, Jaya says wear this saree and Jewellery we are going out. Pallavi gets dressed. Jaya says you are looking very pretty and says I have surprise for you.

Jaya and Pallavi go to a park, Jaya says we are here to meet someone and points at Sharda, Sharda looks at Pallo, Jaya says now you know why I called her and you always wanted to see her like this right and get respect and I know everything was in rush and when they have married we should accept them and why didn’t you come to wedding anyways come to pooja today, Sharda says you are mean and selfish I shared my pain, but I understand why would you have done this, Jaya says what are you saying, Pallavi tries to interrupt, Sharda says I know everything about Nikhil, and Baba was right you have become very smart and so bare the consequences, I was with you always Pallavi not anymore and next time share your pain, and Jaya you said Kirti and Pallavi are equal then would you allow Kirti to marry man like Raghav, who blackmails to marry.

Raghav tells Farhad to check about plumbing line, Farhad asks where is bhabhi, Raghav says Farhad stop it, she is very frustrating, Farhad finds it very funny and says its fun when you get frustrated because of her. Jaya walks to Raghav and slaps him. Raghav asks what happened, Jaya says I said marry Pallavi but that doesn’t mean force her, Kirti kept telling me something os wrong but I believed you, and you blackmailed Pallavi, Raghav says Pallavi lied, Jaya says she didn’t even utter a word and I was wrong who thought I am doing good to two people, but you spoilt her life, enough of your stubbornness and arrogance, Kirti pack stuff, we are leaving right after Pallavi comes back from shop.

Pre cap: Jaya says to Pallavi I brought you here I will not leave you alone.

Raghav sees Pallavi asleep and has lot of blisters on her hand, he applies ointment, Pallavi hugs him while asleep.

Raghav asks Farhad to take vault keys there are diamonds worth 35 Cr, Farhad says keys are with Pallavi.

Update Credit to: Tanaya