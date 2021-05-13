Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update : Raghav finds a clue

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Kirti think of the boy who kissed her, she gets call from Sunny and receives call and sees Raghav says Sanjana I will call you later, Raghav says Kirti this shouldn’t have happen, Kirti thinks did Raghav find about today’s road incident.

Sharda says to Vijay I just have 1000₹ and if my daughter Pallavi was here, but because of someone’s stubbornness and anger this is happening today, I trust her a lot I wish someone else did too, Vijay says people are as they are, I use to do before that girl came and so will I now, Vijay has bank message that 10,000 transferred, Milind walks in says I did, Sharda says dont burden us with favour, Milind says these are not favours, you are my people, Vijay sends money back to Milind and says Sulochana was right I need to give share for my family and leaves, Sharda says the happiness of this house left along with Pallavi.

Kirti asks Raghav what is wrong, Raghav says I need your leaked photos there is some work. Nikhil brings grocery and money, says to Sharda this is my first day earning from shop, Sharda asks.did Vijay asked you too, Sharda says no didi did, she gave me keys, Sharda says okay and give rent on time, Pallavi would be so happy, Sharda sees Vijay, Vijay stares at them with anger and says its not our shop why did you go, I dont want anything related to Raghav, Sharda says enough, Nikhil is earned it, Sharda says Nikhil theres no use of telling this man, Vijay says you are not understanding that girl is doing all this purposely, to show us power of money, Sharda says her name is Pallavi and you do what you want to, my son is working hard, and your stubbornness has crossed all lines, Vijay says that girl is breaking my house and I wont forgive her.

Raghav with a coder and asks him to get data and find out all info and who leaked those photos, Farhad with Raghav, Raghav gets all information about the phone.

Milind taking care of Janak Amma’s house, Sulochana yells at him, Sharda gets Milind kheer and says its because Nikhil worked hard today it was her first day, Sharda says to Sulochana that Nikhil has got grocery. Sulochana says we don’t want it, tomorrow you will take thrice, Sharda leaves.

Sulochana says look their children are showing us money, where as your daughter’s all day sitting idle at home, Milind says you take care of them so you look after them and leaves.

Sulochana says I thought I destroyed Pallavi’s life but she is having fun there.

Raghav meets Krishna, and asks her to find about the phone im Deshmukh’s house, Farhad tells whole story to Krishna and says this is to help bhabhi, Kirshna says I will have to tell Nikhil, Raghav says do what you want and dont tell Pallavi about it.

Kirshna calls Nikhil and asks him to meet urgently.

Sharda tells Milind that Vijay hasnt had food since last night, he says he will not eat anything brought from shop money, Milind sees Vijay and asks where he is going, Vijay says I bought sarees from Madhavan will go sell them, Sharda says but shop, Vijay says I will die but not go to that shop, Milind asks where will you sell, Vijay says anywhere on road, corners anywhere, people can steal my shop not talent and art.

Raghav sees Vijay selling on road and walks to him, Raghav says mad uncle, why are you sitting on road and selling, Vijay ignores him, Raghav gets him water says you will die till evening its hot here, Vijay says I better die, Raghav says just like your daughter, you two have no business sense but full of attitude, Vijay says I am not like you whole steal peoples money and earn, Raghav says I work hard and not waste my time in fighting with people, next time fight with me when you are my business level, anyways did you have food. Raghav gets biscuits for Vijay and says take care of your health you are just out of hospital and its for your good health, and ego is man’s biggest enemy.

Nikhil following Sulochana to check which phone she has,she keeps her phone and leaves for washroom. Nikhil slowly sneaks in bedroom and checks phone and finds its not that phone, Nikhil sees Amruta and hides, Amruta walks in ans says to Sulochana your new phones cover is here and I sold your old phone, and if you would keep box I would get 1500 more, Sulochana says I threw today morning. Nikhil goes check dustbin and finds box if phone and says Sulochana had that phone.

Pre cap: Sulochana and Amruta with Raghav, Raghav says no one will leave until you tell me why you sent Kirti and Amma jail. Sulochana in fear of police tells whole truth.

Jaya slaps Sulochana.

Raghav has panic attack, Pallavi takes care of him



Update Credit to: Tanaya