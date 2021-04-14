Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 14th April 2021 Amruta says to Pallavi I’ll do what I need, you retain spending nights at Raghav’s home..

Raghav says to Pallavi sorry I dashed the bike by mistake ought to I maintain crying about that, Pallavi says you’ll cry, I’ll make you cry for all the issues and ache you gave my household…

Sulochana says Raghav and Pallavi I received’t spare you..

Someday again…

Sulochana asks Pallavi to kill her and sufficient of her drama, Milind slaps Sulochana, and sayd sufficient of your drama, we’ve got the reality you have got spoiled my daughter’s life, and now you received’t keep on this home get out.

Farhad says to Raghav, you saved Pallavi at the moment, Raghav says I didn’t I simply cleared my title and sufficient of Pallavi, Farhad says settle down. Rama asks Farhad why does Raghav look pleased, Farhad says he saved Pallavi at the moment, Rama says has he fallen for her, Farhad says I don’t know however she will be able to carry the reality in entrance of everybody. Raghav will get name from Harish relating to Jaya and he leaves.

Pallavi asks Milind to forgive Sulochana, Milind says its sin and never mistake, Milind pushes Pallavi and he or she hurts her head, Pallavi asks Milind to settle down, Milind says she’s going to destory the household if I cease at the moment and you’re begging for this girl who spoiled every thing she wont keep thats it, Milind collapses, Vijay says Sulochana look you saved blaming her and at the moment she is just one who’s standing for you, Siddhesh says our Pallavi at all times has her household first, Sharda says Sulochana by hiding youngsters errors you assume you’re saving them then that’s your largest fault, Sulochana says sufficient my Mansi is okay and I’ll speak to Asha, dont give me lecture. Mansi walks to Sulochana and throws her marriage ceremony saree reduce into items, Mansi says nothing may be sorted like this Lehenga, and you’re solely accountable for ruining my life, simply you.

Pallavi thinks Raghav I wont spare you, you ruined my households happiness.

Raghav reaches Jaya’s home, Jaya walks to him candy, Raghav says Harish mentioned you had fracture, Jaya sais it was only a sprain, Raghav scolds Harish for flawed data, Raghav calls physician, Kirti appears to be like oh kheer, is it for Raghav, Jaya says no nothing of such sort, Raghav sees Kheer and smiles, and says Amma for me, Jaya says no, Raghav says he helped Pallavi at the moment, and tells entire story.

Pallavi sees Amruta sitting alone in darkish and walks to her and says I had doubt it was you and so I used to be making an attempt to maintain issues inside, and I perceive issues have modified in at the moment’s era however few issues additionally aren’t moral, you must be limits and never reap the benefits of freedom.

Amruta says you aren’t my mom and don’t be, my s*x life my physique, you retain spending nights at Raghav’s home dont educate me, Pallavi says Amruta keep in your limits, Amruta says I received’t do no matter you wish to, silly and leaves.

Raghav tells Jaya sure he referred to as Rahul’s household too, Jaya says how might you share private matter with in legal guidelines, individuals will decide and break marriage, Kirti says Amma Pallavi isnt choosing name, Jaya says Raghav you’ll go apologize to them. Raghav says I did good factor, Jaya says good factor at flawed time is flawed, Raghav says okay I’ll you’re taking care.

Pallavi sees Sulochana and Milind sleep away from eachother, Vijay and Sharda tensed too and Mansi sitting alone, Pallavi says at the moment was Mansi’s marriage ceremony she ought to have tears of bidai and never ache, I’ve to do one thing and convey again smile.

Sweets arrive at Mansi’s home, Pallavi says I’ll handle, Milind says to Vijay distribute this in poor and inform everybody marriage ceremony is known as off, Vijay hugs Milind. Pallavi thinks if this marriage ceremony is known as off Milind won’t ever be at peace and Sulochana will likely be questioned I’ve to speak to Asha.

Raghab dashes Pallavi’s bike, Pallavi scolds him, Raghav says it was mistake, right here is cash restore it, Pallavi says for you it’s very simple proper, due to your selfishness Amruta has to face this and Mansi’s marriage ceremony is known as off, and you’ll perceive this ache when one thing similar will occur to you. Raghav says I got here right here for one thing else, and I’ll punish you for this and never watch for Karma. Pallavi says proper why watch for Karma after I myself can do one thing and places mud on his automobile by her bike and says clear it right here is cash.

Sulochana remembers entire state of affairs, and says Raghav and Pallavi due to you two entire household is towards me, and from at the moment my solely motto is revenge from you two.

Raghav says to Farhad if it's Pallavi I'll destory her and her household.Vijay throws Pallavi out of home.Farhad says to Raghav you crossed the bounds you spoilt harmless Pallavi's life. Raghav says she began first, she took a bate at Amma and Kirti.

