Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update : Raghav makes Sulochana confess

Raghav gets call from Krishna that Nikhil found out who has PQ60 phone im Deshmukh family.

Kirti in restuarant, the jeep guy sits beside her, Kirti says what rubbishness is this, Kirti looks at him in anger and says how can you kiss me in middle of door, Raghav would kill you, he says I am Sunny, I am not scared of anyone and calls Raghav, and says Hi and Kirti’s boyfriend, Sunny starts laughing seeing Kirti’s face and says I was kidding and asks her to say I love you and says I love your cuteness.

Raghav calls Sulochana and says aunty your son in law here, Sulochana says we don’t have any nor we accept Pallavi, Raghav says okay lets talk business, I am finding faces for my new collection, and I want Amruta to be part of it, Amruta hets excited and says yes.

Amruta says wow Mom, it’s unbelievable, Sulochana says its fishy, Amruta says because he knows I am very pretty, he might have married Pallavi but he knows I am the best.

Pallavi getting ready, Raghav sees her and says tell me if you need help, Pallavi says cant you knock, Raghav says sorry but, Pallavi says yes I know this is your room, Raghav asks how is your help, Pallavi says dont worry I wont die soon, Pallavi asks where is Kirti and Amma, Raghav says both are busy tell me what you want, Pallavi says I want someone to dress my hair, Raghav says okay and helps her, Pallavi makes fun of Raghav and says tomorrow’s news lines will have Raghav dressing his wife I mean a girls hair, Raghav says I am doing all this for Amma, helping you makes Amma happy, Raghav makes fun of Pallavi says this comb is just like you and runs away, Pallavi smiles and throws comb at him, Raghav says your new name is Combo.

Raghav calls Amma and Kirti urgent, Raghav says we found the person who leaked Kirti’s photos its Sulochana, Jaya says that woman is no good, Raghav says I have all planned, just go with it. Raghav welcomes Sulochana and Amruta, Sulochana says your designs are so unique and nice, Amruta says yea so amazing, Raghav says lets seee how it suits you, Sulochana says everything suits her, Raghav says undoubtedly, and asks.to get a revealing night suit and says Amruta you have to wear this and shoot, Sulochana says she won’t be comfortable in this, Raghav says you care a lot about your daughter but what about other girls, whose photo’s you leak, Sulochana says what nonsense I didnt do anything, Amuta wear such clothes, lets go Amruta, Raghav says no one leaves until you tell why you did this to Kirti, Sulochana asks what are you saying, Raghav says didn’t you have shame to click Kirti’s photo, Sulochana says be in your limits I am your mother in law I was fool to believe you let’s go Amruta. Sulochana sees Police walk in, Inspector says Sulochana you are under arrest.

Police tells Sulochana we found the guy and have all proofs that you were behind Kirti’s leak, Sulochana says he is lying, Police ask why is he lying, Sulochana says I don’t know, Police says arrest them, Amruta says its true, Mom please tell truth or we will be in jail, Sulochana says yes I clicked Kirti’s photos because I wanted revenge from Pallavi and Raghav, you spoiled my daughter’s lives, Raghav says you spoiled your daughter’s life, I just brought the truth out, anyways hurt me if you have problem with me, why hurt them, you insulted my family, Pallavi is idiot to consider you family. Raghav asks inspector to arrest them. Amruta begs Raghav and says I won’t do again, Raghav asks Inspector to leave and says these are fake police and your confession is recorded and now will send this to police so that you never repeat it again, Raghav leaves.

Jaya slaps Sulochana, says this is your second and if you go upto third that will be worst, get lost from here, Sulochana leaves with Amruta.

Pre cap: Raghav has panic attack, Pallavi takes care of him.

Raghav tells everyone at Deshmukh’s whole truth that Pallavi is innocent and he lied because of Sulochana and shows the whole video.

