Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update : Raghav has panic attack

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 15th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Raghav goes to his room and thinking about how he insulted Pallavi infront of her family, and knowing the truth that Sulochana was behind it, Raghav has panic attack, he falls on bed, breathing restlessly, Pallavi walks in sews Raghav on bed and tries to calm him down, Pallavi calls Kirti and Jaya, no one comes, Pallavi puts Raghav’s head on her lap and tries to calm him down, Raghav holds Pallavi’s hand and looks at her, Pallavi asks Raghav what happened to him, Raghav clams down and wakes up and says this happens, Pallavi asks do you have asthama, I have seen you having this in temple too, Raghav says I am claustrophobic, I get stressed when I see crowd, Pallavi says I will talk to Aai she will tell me how to cuee anxiety attack.

Pallavi calls Sharda from Raghav’s phone and tells his problem, Sharda says you are very rich, I don’t have any suggestion for you and disconnects call, Pallavi acts as if Sharda asked about her good will and says all good and says Raghav Aai asked you to see doctor and she will call back when she will get free, Raghav says Pallavi, you are a bad liar, I know she didn’t talk to you, I did very wrong to you but you still helped, Thank you. Pallavi says what you want me to say, that this is the difference, I see humanity, people and their pain dont matter, for your happiness you can do anything, you are selfish, instead of thanking me, learn to respect people, the world is different and beautiful, people live for others and their happiness too, Pallavi leaves.

Raghav says I made a sin, I should have listened to Farhad, my 2 minute anger caused Pallavi her life, family and identity, I did this and I will do it right, I will go see Pallavi’s family tell the whole truth.

Police stop Vijay from selling sarees on road, Vijay says I. doing no harm, Police throw his sarees on roads and ask him to leave or he will be in pain.

Sulochana and Amruta get down of car and say we cant home like this, Amruta says if Raghav tells everyone truth Baba and Vijay Kaka wont leave us, Sulochana asks Amruta to hit her and says they cant find our truth, Amruta hits Sulochana, Sulochana asks her to hit with sticks.

Sharda scolds Vijay for selling things on road with out proper license, Sulochana all shattered walks in with Amruta, Mansi asks what happened.

Jaya asks Pallavi is she fine, Pallavi says she is fine and she even spoke to doctor, Jaya asks Pallavi to call her Amma and not aunty, Pallavi asks Jaya is Raghav fine he was not able to breath

Sulochana says Raghav called me so I went there and I thought I will see Pallavi but looked what they did, Amruta says Pallavi even threatened us, so me and mom have decided to go away from here, Sulochana says Amruta they dont believe us, they will be happy when Pallavi will bring all of us on road, Sulochana hears cars breaks and says see she is here to break us, Raghav walks in, Vijay says you alone, where is your wife, and why didnt you inform us, we could arranged something good for you, you can do anything you want, so tell us what new here you are, we are your slaves, Raghav says enough, you and your drama, Raghav says I am here to tell something and I will, Raghav says I lied about Pallavi that day, she is always and was a good person, I ruined her character, because of this Sulochana I did a that in anger.

Pre cap: Pallavi says that night you didn’t take revenge but ruined my life kill me.

Raghav asks Farhad am I that bad, Farhad says unfortunately you are.

Raghav goes to Pallavi’s room and shouts.



Update Credit to: Tanaya