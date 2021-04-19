Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update : GKM loots Tiwari – TMT Updates

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Tiwari on name tells Anu about GKM, and begins crying says he pressured me to eat uncooked pumpkin, Anu says settle down, smile now, Tiwari smiles bizarre Anu disconnects the decision.

Subsequent day Angoori performing Pooja, Vibhu walks to her, and greets her, and asks her how was her night time, was there something particular, Angoori says no, Vibhu says did anybody go to you, Angoori says sure, final night time GKM visited me, Vibhu says wow actually, Angoori tells complete story, Vibhu asks how does he look, Angoori says nice persona, and physique, Vibhu asks did you’re feeling one thing seeing him, Angoori says sure felt one thing bizarre, and my dream got here true, however there was one factor, Robin Hood had a tattoo, Vibhu says he may need it see it correctly subsequent time, is he cool, TMT stroll to them speaking about GKM, and inform Vibhu and Angoori their story, Angoori says I made these Pakoras, so good of him he gave these to those guys I really like GKM, Vibhu says pure love.

Vibhu with a horse vendor, Vendor asks why would you like horsez Vibhu says none of what you are promoting, and this horse doesn’t pay attention, Vendor says give him chowmin he’ll pay attention, Vibhu asks him does he know any tattoo artist he wants short-term tattoo, Vendor says I’m inform me what you need.

Tiwari asks Angoori to not take away bedsheet from the mattress, Angoori says I’ve to, its develop into soiled, Tiwari says okay I cover 5000 there don’t take away, and GKM is not going to discover it there, Angoori says okay, Tiwari leaves.

GKM arrives at kitchen window, GKM asks Angoori did she see any poor, he needs to assist, Angoori says so variety, GKM says you might have a coronary heart of gold too and I’m positive you want serving to poor too, and might I name you Bhabhiji, Angoori says positive, GKM reveals his tattoo, Angoori says somebody fooled you its not horse however a camel, GKM says this horse is cross breed, Angoori says I’ve one info and tells about 5000 hidden and asks to steal it and distribute, GKM says okay.

TMT say lets ask GKM to provide us icecream, Tilu says lets ask for mughalai cusine, Grasp walks in and says get out lazy individuals, I’ve be just right for you, I would like individuals to shift issues and offers you meals and a few cash, Malkan says come right here sit with us you’re going to get free meals and inform about GKM, Grasp scolds them and leaves. Teeka says if GKM doesn’t come we’ll free Grasp’s meals too.

Tiwari counting his cash, Angoori about to take a seat on mattress, Tiwari says sit near me and never there, there cash is hidden come near me, Angoori says not at present, somebody will see us, Tiwari says who will see us in our home, GKM walks in, Angoori will get excited, and says she is speaking about me and provides me cash, Tiwari says I don’t have any cash, Angoori offers him cash from beneath the mattress, GKM takes it and leaves, Angoori tells Tiwari she advised GKM, Tiwari will get indignant and scolds her, GKM walks in once more and says don’t scold her she is now GKFM, Gareebon ka Feminine Messiah, and palms Tiwari uncooked pumpkin and asks to eat it.

TMT ready for GKM, GKM walks in and says you poor are mine, its my duty to save lots of you, Tilu says makes us your loved ones we’ll lead glad life, GKM says nobody will sleep hungry right here, simply reward me all over the place particularly at Tiwari’s, Teeka says performed, Malkan asks what did you get, GKM says cash and provides some cash and says get drinks and Paneer Tikka, have enjoyable bye.

Pre cap: Angoori says to Vibhu, if I wasn’t married to Tiwari, I might marry GKM.

Replace Credit score to: Tanaya