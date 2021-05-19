Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update Raghav tries to patch up with Pallavi

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 19th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Pallavi awake in tears, she see her phone wallpaper of her and Sharda and starts crying and shouts in pain, she looks in mirror and says crying and cribbing won’t help, life is a challenge I cant give up, especially infront of Raghav, the pain is mine only mine, and need no sympathy, I am a fighter and I will win, and Pallavi looks at her locket of Shivaji Maharaj and says I can I shall and I will win.

Pallavi walks down in kitchen, Amma says made yummy breakfast, have it, juice is there too, have it and it will help you gain strength, Raghav walks in greets Pallavi and says I got you Maharashtrian dishes from my friends home, shalk I serve you, next time I will learn myself, Pallavi says Amma I dont want breakfast and leaves.

Pallavi in her bedroom looks for water to eat tablets, Raghav gets her water, Pallavi ignores him and leaves.

Sulochana walks to Vijay and hands him loan application paper and says I dont like you being ill treated, here apply loan and get new shop, my brother will help you, you have right to live happily, and Pallavi snatched your shop but you deserve happiness, Sharda hears that and scolds Vijay for application of loan and says don’t you remember Pallavi always said loan kills a person, Vijay says I trust my capabilities I can pay my loans and leaves, Sulochana makes fun of Sharda says poor you and leaves.

Jaya visits Pallavi’s room and sees AC is leaking and asks to check AC as Pallavi is already ill, Staff says AC is fine, Jaya says AC is fine then may be Pallavi cried all night, Pallavi asks Jaya why is she here, Jaya says I came to see you but slipped out of mind and leaves. Jaya says sorry Pallavi I didn’t know you are in so much pain.

Kirti counts no cups of coffees Sunny had, Sunny says its just 9, Kirti says you promised you will reduce coffee anyways cmon quickly drop me home, Kirti tells Sunny about Pallavi and Raghav and says Pallavi will never accept Raghav, Sunny says someday she will have to, Kirti asks why so, Sunny says I don’t want to fight with you on that topic, lets not fight, come have Sunny tattooed on your hand, Kirti says first talk to Raghav about us, Sunny says you will be late for office come quickly let me drop you.

Farhad walks to Raghav, Raghav says I don’t understand Pallavi, I apologized her, accepted my mistake doing good but she is ignoring me, I’m not liking it, instead the fights were better, Farhad says I just spoke to Krishna and she gave me idea and she is sure it will work, Raghav asks what is it.

Pallavi showers and sees sewing machine and sarees on her bed, Raghav walks in and says you must be missing your shop so I got whatever I can for your sarees, tell me if you need something else, Pallavi looks in anger at him, Raghav looks around and sees Pallavi left the room, Raghav stops her and says say something scold me but don’t keep quite, give me your lectures, Pallavi leaves again. Jaya sees them.

Jaya visits Raghav later and asks him to break a stick, Raghav does so, Jaya asks to join it again, Raghav asks how is it possible, Jaya says then Pallavi is a human how will her heart easily be alive, Jaya says Pallavi’s heart is her family, Raghav says but they don’t deserve her they are mad, Jaya sats and so are you, you and Vijay are just alike, Pallavi wants her family and if you want Pallavi happy get her, her family back. Staff gives Raghav courier for Pallavi, Raghav checks it’s ticket for Pallavi.

Jaya surprised, Pallavi says I am going Kolhapur, and walks to them with her bags.

Pre cap: Pallavi says to Jaya and Raghav, you have your son and he his mother my work is done here.

Jaya says can’t you stop her.

Raghav starts looking fir Pallavi and says Pallavi you cant leave I will get you back.

