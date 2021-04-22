Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update : Raghav tricks Pallavi – TMT Updates

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Pallavi tells everybody we purchased the store…

Farhad says to Raghav don’t do it…

Vijay asks Pallavi, how did Raghav offer you store, Raghav walks in says I’ll reply that, its return present to all of the happiness she has given me, Pallavi says what are you saying, Raghav says you employ to name me child, now how are you behaving…

Someday again…

Pallavi reaches store, Krishna walks to her and asks what occurred, Pallavi says I can’t consider what occurred, Raghav gave me store, willingly.

Nikhil tells everybody, Pallavi referred to as and she or he has organized celebration, and Vijay is the dignity of celebration, Milind says lets go salon, Sharda asks Mansi what can be the rationale, Mansi says could also be photogram success celebration. Amruta says to Sulochana seems like your plan failed.

Sharda will get Janak Amma’s name, and so they invite Deshmukh’s.

Deshmukh go to Janak Amma’s home, she will get very excited seeing Deshmukh’s, and says thanks for coming, Janak says she is leaving for Tirth Yatra, Nikhil asks why is cake and ornament, Janak says Pallavi despatched it for right now evenings celebration, celebration is shifted right here right now.

Everybody prepared for celebration, Sharda asks Mansi the place is Pallavi, Sulochana retains sick speaking about Pallavi. Raghav will get prepared, Farhad says please don’t do that, Raghav provides him chilly look and leaves. Farhad prays for Pallavi.

Sharda asks Nikhil the place is Pallavi, Nikhil says she is our heroine she is going to do a grand entry, Pallavi walks in with lights switched off and spot mild, and greets everybody, and says right now is special occasion for Vijay and at the present time goes to be very special occasion, Vijay’s dream is coming true right now, Sharda asks why is the celebration sufficient of suspense, Krishna will get store papers, Pallavi provides it to Vijay and says we purchased our store, its not rented any extra, all appluad, Sulochana in shock, Pallavi says to Vijay you might be proprietor of this store, Vijay begins crying, Vijay takes a have a look at store papers, and asks Pallavi how,all get emotional, Milind and Vijay check out papers, Vijay asks how did Raghav do that, Raghav says I’ll reply that and walks in, Raghav says I’m doing no favour, that is return present to all of the happiness Pallavi has given me, and this store is nothing in entrance of it, Pallavi says what nonsense are you speaking and why are you right here, Raghav places his arm throughout her and says why are you so nervous, individuals will know some day, and its vital day and so I’m right here, Vijay pushes him again and says avoid her, Raghav says okay outdated man I received’t contact her in entrance of you, however what when she is alone with me, Sulochana smiles.

Raghav says previous a month, Pallavi involves my home TMT, and a few relations dont want marriage, they’re good with out dedication, Pallavi is gorgeous and grownup, Pallavi says shut up, how dare you you speak this garbage, get out or else I received’t spare you, Raghav says you’ll destroy me, you bought store in free and now you modified your colours, you referred to as me child and now get out,I believed you genuinely preferred me, however doesn’t need dedication and so is hiding our relation and fought in entrance of everybody in order that they suppose we’re enemies, what a unbelievable planning and appearing and now you might be celebrating and also you suppose nobody will know the deal, I’m right here to fail your plan, Pallavi says have you ever misplaced it, what are you saying, Raghav says if you happen to wished cash inform me I’d have given you, Raghav calls Farhad inside, and he fingers Raghav a envelope, Raghav removes cash from it and throws on Pallavi, and says its for all these nights we spent collectively.

Pre cap: Vijay slaps Raghav.

Raghav says Pallavi inform Vijay, the reality that your store is in loss previous 2 years.

Vijay will get indignant and throws Pallavi out of home.

