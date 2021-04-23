Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali twenty third April 2021 Raghav reveals photographs and says the woman on this photographs is Pallavi, Vijay pushes Pallavi away and says you’re a liar…

Raghav says to Pallavi, store is yours I gave you cash too, would you like the rest. Vijay slaps Raghav, and says how dare you discuss nonsense about Pallavi, she is my Delight, she will by no means do something flawed, she will by no means mislead me, even when god tells me she did this I wont consider, Raghav smiles and says blind belief, Pallavi inform me have you ever by no means lied to Vijay, you probably did so many issues to me, however you shouldn’t have fooled your father, and tells Vijay previous two years Deshmukh’s Sarees is in loss, Pallavi is making faux accounts and exhibiting you, and provides him register to test. Raghav says Pallavi wished the store on her title, Pallavi says don’t consider him, and asks Raghav why is he doing this, Raghav says you’ve gotten harm me lots, and asks Sharda for store unique papers, Sharda says its with Pallavi, Raghav reveals them store papers and says unique settlement is with me, Vijay in shock, Pallavi says I had given this to lawyer how did you get it, Raghav says you gave me, Pallavi says he’s mendacity, nobody will consider you, I had given this to lawyer for keep order, he’s torturing me previous one month, ask Krishna.

Krishna says sure Pallavi is correct, Raghav is mendacity. Raghav reveals chat group, Raghav says these photographs you noticed in information proper, however are you aware the woman on this photographs is nobody than Pallavi, you all insulted me lots, questioned my character however I didn’t let her title out till now, Pallavi slaps Raghav and says sufficient now, Raghav says why dont you want the reality, Sulochana having fun with.

Raghav says Pallavi you might be enjoying along with your households feelings, they love you however you might be fooling them, I’ve no real interest in you, Pallavi says he’s mendacity, please consider me, Vijay stops her, Raghav says you might be liar Pallavi, and you might be accountable for all this and subsequent time ask for cash, don’t do that, bye.

Raghav leaves, and thinks about Kirti and Jaya and says Pallavi you had began this, you destroyed my household and so I did yours.

Pallavi walks to Vijay, and says Raghav is mendacity, I didnt do something, I’ve nothing to do with him and I’m paying him EMI and paper work is in progress too, look I’ve signed solely first web page, please belief me, Sulochana says you count on us to belief you, in any case this when Amruta was questioned all agreed now why is everybody fairly, due to Pallavi Mansi’s marriage is damaged, Vijay asks Pallavi was steadiness sheet a fraud, Pallavi says you had coronary heart assault, and nobody was supporting me, and I had loans too, and now we’re coming in revenue, Vijay says have been you exhibiting false accounts, Pallavi says sure, Vijay pushes her away and says liar, fraud, I really feel ashamed calling you daughter, you cheated, and now no father in regulation will ever deal with his daughter in regulation as a daughter, all due to cash and success, you’ve gotten accomplished this, you performed with our feelings, Milind tries to cease Vijay, Sulochana days don’t she has ruined our daughters life, Vijay says this store doesnt belong to you and burns the papers, Pallavi says don’t do that, hearken to me, I agree I shouldn’t have cover reality however I swear on you and Aai there’s nothing between me and Raghav, please don’t say I performed along with your feelings and respect, as a result of I haven’t.

Sharda says to Vijay I select Pallavi and walks out with Nikhil.Pallavi says to Raghav I'm leaving now however will certainly return.

