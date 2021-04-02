Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update : Pallavi and Raghav insult eachother – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update : Pallavi and Raghav insult eachother

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 2nd April 2021 Written Episode

Sulochana says to Pallavi this amount is for the night she spent with Raghav…

Raghav says to Pallavi you are zero, you wont be able to open any mall in Hyderabad…

Pallavi crying says this is all because of you Raghav, I hate you…
Raghav says from today I wont do any good for anyone I hate you Pallavi…

Sometime back..

Tina walks in saying Raghav and Pallavi do have something I can prove that, Pallavi says Tina what nonsense are you talking, Tina says show your saree that won price then. Pallavi shows her saree, Tina shows her saree and asks Vijay to judge which is better, Vijay says Tina’s saree, Tina says anyone could say my saree is better but Pallavi won because Raghav was judge, he made her win because they are in relationship and before competition I saw them talking, Pallavi says I agree your saree is good but I had no idea, Tina says I dont want to hear anything from you, but I am not liar like you, your relationship with Raghav broke my dreams of having a shop, Tina leaves.

Sulochana picks cheque and says see what people are saying, look what Pallavi did for a shop in mall, she spent a night with Raghav and this cheque is the price, Vijay takes the cheque and tears it Sulochana very happy.

Raghav angry on what Kirti said, Raghav working out and drinking, Raghav says why Farhad why me, I was doing good, but I am always taken wrong, this Ved came in, if he did this to Pallavi what would he do to Amma and Kirti, why Amma takes me wrong, Pallavi walks in says because you don’t know what is wrong and what ks right, Pallavi walks in with trophy , and says for you, your ego and attitude is important, Raghav says don’t you like your house that you keep coming here, Pallavi says why did you make me win this, so that you can make me count favour, Raghav says because you are deserving, if you wouldn’t be caught in shoot out, you would be better, Pallavi asks what about others, Raghav says why should I think about others, I know you so I thought about you, Farhad take her to mental hospital, Pallavi says why all this drama, competition is won by hardwork and not references, honesty is unknown to you, you have built whole empire from lies and torture, you would never understand my pain seeing this trophy.
Raghav says you are a dirt who will always be last, so I want you to throw out, you don’t deserve to stay here, Pallavi says this city isnt yours, Raghav says it is, you are a zero and so have no value, Farhad says to Raghav don’t, Raghav asks him to shut and says to Pallavi now everyday I will remind you, you are zero and I will blacklist you from all malls, your dream will always ve dreams and even if I die I wont let you have shop, in 15 days I will throw you out if Hyderabad.

Pallavi keeps trophy in Raghav’s hand and says keep counting days, you wont be able to move even a pin of mine from this city and leaves.

Vijay and Sharda in kitchen, Sharda says when Mandar was 10 he lost drawing competition, and was crying, you got him fake trophy and says you won this competition, and I saw that same happiness on her face and that was her hardwork, Pallavi knew nothing about Raghav, she is working for you, but you, Pallavi walks in, Vijay says I am tried I am going to sleep. Sharda looks at Pallavi, Pallavi leaves, locks herself in her room and starts crying. Raghav looks at his Amma’s old saree and in tears, both hug their family photos and cry.

Pallavi crying says this is all because of you Raghav, I hate you.
Raghav says from today I wont do any good for anyone I hate you Pallavi.

Next day, Nikhil sees Pallavi lost and asks her to join him do Yoga, this will release her stress, Pallavi gets a call from Sanjay that her shop is given to someone else, Pallavi says I will apply next month, Sanjay says we have been asked not to give you shop in this mall.

Raghav asks his lawyer to send notice to Pallavi Deshmukh.

Pre cap: Pallavi finds eviction notice on her shop, Pallavi says I won’t let you win, I will drag you to court.In Mansi’s sangeet Pallavi finds Pregnancy report receipt

Update Credit to: Tanaya

