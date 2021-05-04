Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 4th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 4th May 2021 Pallavi hugs Sharda and says everything will change…

Raghav and Farhad give money to inspector to release Nikhil…

Pallavi says to Raghav, you will release my brother first thing in morning…

Sometime back…

Pallavi says Raghav for you this marriage is a deal and I accept your deal and you will first release my brother then I will marry you. Raghav says things will happen simultaneously, Nikhil will be released and same time we will get married, Pallavi says don’t you trust your would be wife, Raghav says I am not stupid to believe you..

(Raghav had thrown Sindoor and it fell.on Pallavi’s white saree earlier…)

Raghav in his car thinking about Jaya, Pallavi walking alone things about all troubles her Family is in, Pallavi sits in auto and leaves.

Pallavi reaches hospital upset, Sharda walks to her seeing her upset, Pallavi asks did Baba eat, Sharda says no but doctor gave him some soup, Pallavi says Nikhil will be here tomorrow morning, Sharda says did you do something you shouldn’t, Pallavi says lawyer had connections and is Krishna’s cousin, Sharda says thank god, you are only one in this house who fights for everyone and soon all will be fine, even your Baba will understand his mistakes, we were in so much pain past days especially you, I can’t bare it anymore, I wish we go back to our old days, morning walks your food, you go shop, then evening we chat around, dont worry Pallavi always come and sharw your problems dont be quiet ever again, we will solve things together, Pallavi hugs Sharda.

Sharda says all will be normal Pallavi, Pallavi says things are changing, Sharda says I promise you will be back home, Pallavi holds Sharda’s saree pallu and says your sarees have your smell, when you werent around I use to hug your sarees, can I have one of your saree, Sharda says take it all why will I say no and I am with you, why you need saree, and whenever you need me and miss me I will be there for you.

Raghav gets home and finds his cupboard half empty and gets angry, Farhad says I have done this, its for Pallavi, Raghav stops Farhad and says never touch my things without my permission she is just coming to my house nothing else.

Pallavi goes to see Vijay, she starts crying seeing Vijay, controls her emotions takes his blessings, Pallavi leaves Vijay wakes up and asks did anyone come, Sharda says no one is here its late go to sleep.

Pallavi wakes Krishna and apologize for waking her and says this book has all details of shop, Krishna asks why all is this for, Pallavi says I don’t know what will happen after tomorrow, Baba may not accept me, and never tell them the truth, Krishna says but they will accept that all Raghav said was true and you are wrong, Pallavi says before wedding Mandar always asked for only one thing that is accept his family as mine, and so I did everything I could for that, but tomorrow everything will end but what I promised Mandar I did it.

Farhad hands inspector fake diamonds to replace with original and release Nikhil saying he had fake diamonds for his mother and it was a mistake, and give back original diamond’s, inspector leaves. Raghav says you are so innocent that diamonds will be back, anyways make sure Nikhil is out tomorrow.

Farhad tells Jaya and Kirti about marriage and to come with them, Jaya very excited says I will get ready and come. Kirti asks Farhad did Pallavi say yes Willing, is Pallavi’s family invited too, Farhad says I am waiting for you in car. Pallavi reaches Raghav’s house.

