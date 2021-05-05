Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update : Sharda learns about Pallavi’s decision.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Kirti calls Sharda and asks why did Pallavi say yes to marriage..

Sulochana hears that and says to Sharda lets go there and see if they are marrying and if they are lets stop it…

Pallavi and Raghav getting married at his hosue, Sulochana and Sharda on their way to Raghav’s house…

Sometime back…

Raghab gets dressed for wedding, Pallavi reaches Raghav’s house, Pallavi walks to Raghav, Raghav holds Pallavi’s hand and shows a live footage of Nikhio being released, Milind in police station.

Kirti calls Sharda, Sulochana picks call, Kirti unaware its Sulochana asks are you coming for Raghav and Pallavi’s wedding, and why did Pallavi agree to marry him, Sulochana says he cant marry her, Raghav is Amruta’s, Sharda walks to Sulochana, Sulochana says Kirti repeat what you said, Kirti says why did Pallavi agree to marry Raghav, Sulochana says look at your beloved Pallavi, Sharda says I dont agree, I am calling Pallavi right away, Sharda calls Pallavi and finds its switched off, Sulochana says Raghav was right about Pallavi, lets do a thing go to Raghav’s house and cancel the wedding, Sharda says Pallavi will never marry Raghav, and I don’t trust you, Sulochana says if I am wrong I will leave Hyderabad, Sharda says if it is wrong you will be dead to us.

Panditji asks Pallavi to get changed, Raghav says not required let Amma and Kirti come, Panditji says let’s start the rituals they may join, we arw running short of time, Raghav says Pallavi its your turn to fulfill the challenge.

Raghav goes sits in Mandap, Pallavi follows and sits beside him, Pallavi sees in live Nikhil with Milind. Raghav waiting for Jaya and Kirti, Sharda and Sulochana on their way to Raghav’s house.

Panditji begins marriage rituals, Pallavi in tears, Pallavi thanks god seeing Nikhils formalilties being completed.

Panditji asks Raghav and Pallavi to stand up for Pheras, Raghav stands but Pallavi keeps watching video, Raghav gets angry and says finish the wedding or else I will, Pallavi looks at Raghav, Raghav stands again, Pallavi unwilling stands, Raghav gives one garland in her hand and picks one, Raghav puts garland over Pallavi, he holds her hand makes her put one on him.

Sharda and Sulochana caught in traffic, Raghav and Pallavi begin pheras, Sulochana asks auto driver to be quick. Panditji asks Raghav to apply sindoor on Pallavi’s forehead, Raghav does so, Sharda and Pallavi reach the location, Sharda in shock, Pallavi sees Sharda and in shock.

Pre cap: Pallavi walks to Raghav’s party in white saree. Raghav says do you have any idea what white saree means, Pallavi says you are telling me a widow what white means.

Update Credit to: Tanaya