Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update : Raghav learns about Pallavi being a widow

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Pallavi calls Lawyer….

Pallavi walks in Raghav’s party in white saree, Raghav scolds Pallavi says don’t you know what white saree means, Pallavi says you are telling that to a widow…

Sometime back….

Kirti asks Pallavi is everything fine, and sorted between her and Raghav, Raghav walks in says no, I got here on gun point, and smiles says Amma its a joke, and Kirti you know your friend very well, Pallavi will never be scared of me, she said yes because of her situation and she will get everything she wants in life, it was practical decision, we don’t always fight, we did have friendship too and Pallavi is different she fights for her family and is very strong, now you two go get ready for party and I am so happy I will introduce my family, Jaya smiles and says Pallavi call me if you need anything and leaves.

Raghav closes the door and walks to Pallavi says and people will investigate a lot about our marriage and the deal should be between us, I hopw you will agree to that Mrs. Rao, Raghav handa Pallavi saree and says it’s welcome party for Amma and Kirti and you are my wife so you will have to maintain my standards get ready now and leaves.

Nikhil asks Sharda to have something, Milind ask her to have something, Sharda says Vijay’s stubbornness broke my house, Sulochana enjoys seeing it, Sharda asks Nikhil was Raghav behind your arrest, Sulochana says Amruta, I am so happy, Pallavi went out of house, Nikhil is useless and Dada and Vahini are broken, and this house will be mine and throw Sharda and Vijay out of this house, Amruta says you ruined my life, Raghav went to Pallavi, he has even organised grand party, Sulochana says this marriage will break soon.

Raghav sees Vijay at door and says oh short tempered Father in law, welcome please come in may be here for your daughter to bless her, wait will call Pallavi, Vijay says I am not here for anyone here is shop keys, give it to your wife, I have no relation to that shop tell her its a wedding gift and thank her to break my only dream and you say we have ego, no its self respect and leaves. Raghav says the whole family is good to just give lectures.

Raghav tells Pallavi what Vijay said and shows her keys, Raghav says anyways you are still not ready quickly get ready, Pallavi says dreams don’t break easily and I won’t let your dream die.

Raghav welcomes guests and introduce them to Amma and Kirti, Kirti says to Jaya I am finding all this weird, Jaya says I am thinking about Pallavi.

Pallavi in her room gets call from lawyer.

Raghav’s guests love the party, they ask Raghav to introduce his wife, Raghav says I will get her. Raghav calls Pallavi and asks her to come down quickly.

Lights go off, Raghav asks Farhad to go and check, Pallavi says hello everyone I know you are waiting for me, to meet Raghav Rao’s wife, so here I am Mrs. Pallavi Raghav Rao. Seeing Pallavi in white saree, guests start discussing among themselves, Raghav pulls Pallavi aside and asks Pallavi what nonsense is this, doesnt she know what white saree represent,and dare you trouble my Amma and Kirti go and change,we have lot of time to fight later not now, Pallavi says you are asking a widow what white means, Raghav says what widow, Pallavi says you married a widow, Raghav says what, Pallavi says I am Deshmukh family’s widow, Raghav says you are their daughter, Pallavi says they treated me as one, until you came in my life and destroyed everything, now they think I am characterless, now it’s your turn, now whole world will turn back to you and leaves.

Pre cap: Pallavi says widow is my identity and Raghav blackmailed me to marry him he sent my brother jail,Jaya slaps Raghav./strong>

Update Credit to: Tanaya