Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 4)

MEIN TERI HOON {PIYAJI} – A RIANSH FF

Part 4

MAHIR SEHGAL

{ Pearl V Puri }



Eldest grand son of Sehgal family . Elder child of Anand and Sumitra . Big brother of Riddhima . Owns RM company . Loves his sister Riddhima to the core of the heart and gave her a special promise on her 15th birthday . Cousin of Siddharth . Doesn’t believe in love and marriage . Behaviour is almost 40% as Vansh . Enemy of Bela Sharma

ANAND SEHGAL

{Sachin Tyagi}



Elder son of ___Sehgal . Brother of Rishi Sehgal . Husband of Sumitra Sehgal . Father of Riddhima and Mahir . Owns AS company . His relationship with his daughter Riddhima is not good . Bade papa of Siddharth .

SUMITRA SEHGAL

{Parineeta Borthakur}



Eldest daughter in law of Sehgal family . Wife of Anand Sehgal . Mother of Riddhima and Mahir . Loves her both children a lot . Always tensed more about Riddhima . Badi ma of Siddharth .

SAKSHI SEHGAL

{Tanaaz Irani}



Second or younger daughter in law of Sehgal family . Wife of Rishi Sehgal . Mother of Siddharth. Chachi of Riddhima and Mahir . Treats Riddhima as her own daughter . Has a great and horrible secret hidden from whole family ( will be relieved later) .

Rishi sehgal

{Yash Kapoor }



Second or younger son of Sehgal family . Small brother of Anand Sehgal . Husband of Sakshi Sehgal . Father of Siddharth . Chachu of Riddhima and Mahir . Treats Riddhima as his own daughter. Calls her princess and shares friend relationship with Riddhima and both call each other as buddy many a times . Owns RR company .

Siddharth Sehgal

{Shivin Narang}



Youngest grand son of Sehgal family . Son of __and Sakshi . Cousin of Riddhima and Mahir . Treats Riddhima as his life line. Loves her a lot more than his mother . Owns SRS company . Makes Riddima his partner in crime . Somewhat Vihaan type behaviour.

INDRAJITH SEHGAL

{ SUDHIR Pandey }



Eldest member of Sehgal family . Father of Anand and Rishi Sehgal . Grand father of Riddhima , Mahir and Siddharth . Loves all his grandchildren but Riddhima alot . Always do partiality with Mahir and Siddharth . Tells and feels Riddhima as she is just the rebirth of her grandmother .

BELA SHARMA

{Surbhi Jyoti}



Best and close and childhood friend of Riddhima . Elder Sister of Kavya . Her and Riddhima’s relationship is just like sisters or twins . Loves her a lot . Her partner in crime. Enemy of Mahir

Kavya sharma

{Ruhanika Dhawan}



Younger sister of Bela . Naughty, lively, bubbly, short tempered girl . Toleration limit is less . Has a bitter past . Huge die heart fan of Rohit Sharma (Cricketer) and Cricket . Only heard stories about Riddhima and seen her photos . Always eager to meet her . Age almost 13-14 years

