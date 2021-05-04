ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 4)

MEIN TERI HOON {PIYAJI} – A RIANSH FF

Part 4

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR WARM WISHES MY ALL TU FRIENDS
AGAIN THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT
AND DON’T FORGET TO COMMENT IN THE COMMENT SECTION

MAHIR SEHGAL
{ Pearl V Puri }

Eldest grand son of Sehgal family . Elder child of Anand and Sumitra . Big brother of Riddhima . Owns RM company . Loves his sister Riddhima to the core of the heart and gave her a special promise on her 15th birthday . Cousin of Siddharth . Doesn’t believe in love and marriage . Behaviour is almost 40% as Vansh . Enemy of Bela Sharma

ANAND SEHGAL
{Sachin Tyagi}

Elder son of ___Sehgal . Brother of Rishi Sehgal . Husband of Sumitra Sehgal . Father of Riddhima and Mahir . Owns AS company . His relationship with his daughter Riddhima is not good . Bade papa of Siddharth .

SUMITRA SEHGAL
{Parineeta Borthakur}

Eldest daughter in law of Sehgal family . Wife of Anand Sehgal . Mother of Riddhima and Mahir . Loves her both children a lot . Always tensed more about Riddhima . Badi ma of Siddharth .

SAKSHI SEHGAL
{Tanaaz Irani}

Second or younger daughter in law of Sehgal family . Wife of Rishi Sehgal . Mother of Siddharth. Chachi of Riddhima and Mahir . Treats Riddhima as her own daughter . Has a great and horrible secret hidden from whole family ( will be relieved later) .

Rishi sehgal
{Yash Kapoor }

Second or younger son of Sehgal family . Small brother of Anand Sehgal . Husband of Sakshi Sehgal . Father of Siddharth . Chachu of Riddhima and Mahir . Treats Riddhima as his own daughter. Calls her princess and shares friend relationship with Riddhima and both call each other as buddy many a times . Owns RR company .

Siddharth Sehgal
{Shivin Narang}

Youngest grand son of Sehgal family . Son of __and Sakshi . Cousin of Riddhima and Mahir . Treats Riddhima as his life line. Loves her a lot more than his mother . Owns SRS company . Makes Riddima his partner in crime . Somewhat Vihaan type behaviour.

INDRAJITH SEHGAL
{ SUDHIR Pandey }

Eldest member of Sehgal family . Father of Anand and Rishi Sehgal . Grand father of Riddhima , Mahir and Siddharth . Loves all his grandchildren but Riddhima alot . Always do partiality with Mahir and Siddharth . Tells and feels Riddhima as she is just the rebirth of her grandmother .

BELA SHARMA
{Surbhi Jyoti}

Best and close and childhood friend of Riddhima . Elder Sister of Kavya . Her and Riddhima’s relationship is just like sisters or twins . Loves her a lot . Her partner in crime. Enemy of Mahir

Kavya sharma
{Ruhanika Dhawan}

Younger sister of Bela . Naughty, lively, bubbly, short tempered girl . Toleration limit is less . Has a bitter past . Huge die heart fan of Rohit Sharma (Cricketer) and Cricket . Only heard stories about Riddhima and seen her photos . Always eager to meet her . Age almost 13-14 years

KINDLY IGNORE THE SPELLING AND GRAMMATICAL ERRORS
HOPE YOU ALL LIKE THE CHARACTERS
AND YA PLS TELL ME CLEARLY IN THE COMMENT SECTION WHOM YOU WANT AS SIYA
TUNISHA OR TEJASWI
