Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 5)

MEIN TERI HOON (PIYAJI)

PART 5

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR LOVE SUPPORT

It was the day of Dhuleti .

Siya: Aap hamare saath Sehgal Mansion mein Holi manane chaliye

Vansh: Siya aaj meri aur Riddhima ki pehli Holi hai Shaadi ki baad, uske bina mein kaise Holi khel lu?

Siya: Yeh sab kuch to aapko pehle sochna chahiye tha na jab aapne bhabhi ko torture kiya tha. Khair ab chaliye Holi na khelne ho to mat kijiyega lekin chaliye, Siddharth ne khas kaha tha aapko lane ke liye aur ha theme white hai lekin with some color. Mera matlab hai ki main white color aur side mein ya thoda s koi aur color hon chahiye plain white nahi

Vansh: Kyu?

Siya: Won Siddharth ne kaha tha ki plain color ka matlab loneliness hota hai aur agar white ke saath kisi color ko mila do uska nazara aur uski khubsurti badh jaati hai

Vansh: Thik hai tum log jao mein thodi der mein aata hoon.

After Siya goes

Vansh (In Mind): Jab Siya mujhse se ye kaha to mujhe laga ki Siya Riddhima se mil chuki hai aur isliye Siya aise baat kar rahi hai. Pata nahi kyu lekin aaj kuch ajeeb sa lag raha hai aur Riddhima ki aaj bahut yaad aa rahi hai

( Remember guys Riansh fight on flowers on the beach party )

MEANWHILE

SEHGAL MANSION

THE DHULETI FUNCTION WAS STARTED









ALL THE RAISINGHANIAS ARRIVED EXCEPT VANSH

ANGRE AND AARYAN WERE TALKING WITH MAHIR AND SIDDARTH

CHACHU WENT TO OUT OF STATION FOR SOME BUSINESS WORK SO HE NOT CAME .

ISHANI AND CHACHI WERE TALKING WITH SOME LADIES

DADI AND SIYA WERE TALKING WITH SAKSHI AND SUMITRA

SUDDENLY A GIRL HUGS SAKSHI FROM BEHIND AND SOMEWHAT CLUNGS ON HER

Girl: Chachi mere dono devdas kaha hai !! (4)

[Girl : Chachi where are my both devdas !!]

Dadi and Siya were shocked seeing the girl

Dadi : Riddhima !!! ( With almost shock )

(Lage 440 volt dekhne se tujhe! Dekhne se tujheee! Ho dekhnee se tujhe !!

Lage lage lage 440 volt dekhne se tujhe hai !!! )

Sumitra: Yes maaji, meet my daughter Riddhima

Siya : She is your daughter Riddhima about whom you were talking and praising these days

(Zor ka jhatka hai zorro se laga! Ha laga !!)

(😉😉😉😜😜)

Riddhima : Offo Mom and Chachi aren’t you both getting tired by praising and talking about me everytime . I am not any celebrity !!

Sakshi : Sorry Riya from me And Sumi didi . Your Devdas are at the entrance . They not played with colours till now

Riddhima : I know they both don’t play without me that’s why I came here

Sakshi : Where is papaji you both went together to Gokul and were about to come today in the evening or tomorrow ?

Riddhima : Dadu is at his friend’s home and there something was like that that Dhuleti was of two days and starting from one afternoon and ending at other afternoon so I came here because without me my both Devdas would wear colourless clothes so . And now stop your this QnA (Question and Answer) Session am going to my Devdas . You know they should be the 1st to apply me colour and I should be the 1st to apply them colour so meet you laterrrr .

Riddhima goes near entrance

Riddhima: Surprise !! Happy Dhuleti my Devdas! She applies Gulaal on their faces

Mahir and Siddharth were about to apply her colour but she stopped them but Siddharth applied Gulaal on her cheeks from her hand with his hand but it was not enough

Riddhima : Smart move Sid . Bhai you know na Dadi used to tell that we should start our Holi with Gulaal first then we can use colours

And then the three of them talked for sometime and Mahir went to bring Gulaal . Ans Siddharth told something to Riddhima

Riddhima : Are you sure Sid because I don’t know who will come or what of he became angry on me if I throw colour on him and said these words then you know na this is a our new place

Siddharth : Riya why are you getting tensed don’t worry I am here only if something will happen then I will handle or you are saying this just because you are fearing from dare

Riddhima: Ok Sid I will complete this dare and lemme tell MEIN KISI KE BAAP SE NAHI DARTI TOH TERE DARE SE KYA DARUGI?

Siddharth : That’s like my Riya now complete the dare .

(So you all are correct as you have guessed VANSH to be at the entrance)

Vansh comes near the entrance of Sehgal mansion

Riddhima throws Red colour on Vansh’s face

Riddhima: Namaskaram. Suparabhatam. What about you? How are you? Ningale kaanan kazhinjathil santhosham.

Vansh was shocked he saw his Riddhima after some months and now she was saying in some another language he was not getting it and he was happy that the first person to apply him colour was none other than his sweetheart his wife his Riddhima . This was seen by Siya .

Riddhima saw Vansh’s expression she was not getting anything so she said

Riddhima : Mr. I am sorry actually I got a dare that when the first person I see coming in the celebration then I have to throw colour on him and to speak in Malayalam with him/her .

Siya : It’s ok Riddhima di don’t worry he is my brother. And can you translate what you said in Malayalam instead of sorry .

Siya eyed Vansh to join in her drama

Vansh : Ya Miss Riddhima can you translate what you said a few minutes ago

Riddhima was going to say but was interrupted by someone and that someone was nome other than our Siddharth

Siddharth : If you don’thave any problem then can I translate it because I gave you dare . First of all let me introduce you to him and ya sorry I took time because what you said I was translating it so

Siddharth : Vansh this is my sister Riddhima and Riddhima this Vansh Rai Singhania our neighbour

Riddhima and Vansh at the same time : Hi !

Siddharth : Ok so let me start

She said

Namaskaram means Hello in Malayalam

Suparabhatam means Good Morning in Malayalam

What about you? What is your name? in Malayalam

How are you? means How are you? in Malayalam

Ningale kaanan kazhinjathil santhosham. Nice to meet you in Malayalam

Siddharth : Am I right or am I right Riya ?

Riddhima : You are absolutely correct

Siya : Wow amazing Riddima di I don’t know you were knowing Malayalam

Riddhima : Siya I don’t know Malayalam fully or but I know many words and sentences in Malayalam

Siddharth : And ya Siya she doesn’t only know many words and sentences in Malayalam but in many other languages also

Siya : Wow I would love to learn all the languages you know and can you please tell me what to tell ‘ My name is Siya ‘ in Malayalam

Riddhima : Sure , so you have to say

‘Ente peru Siya ennanu’

She: Wow, Thank youuuu

Riddhima: Your Welcome He

Mahir takes a thaal of colour to Riddhima and says

Mahir : Riya I didn’t got Gulaal anywhere I searched everywhere

Riddhima : What are you telling bhai , I think mom was the in-charge of preparations of Dhuleti and she forgot to order Gulaal for Holi as I was not present here but don’t worry I brought Gulaal I don’t know why but to bring Gulaal like that a thought came in my mind so thank God that I bring it

Siddharth : But how can you be so sure that Badi Mom did this it can be done by Mom too , don’t you think you are taking some hasty decision ?

Riddhima : Sid , I very well know the decisions and mindset of each and every person of my family and this decoration resembles Mom so I came to know that it is either directly or indirectly done by Mom and if talking about Chachi I know her taste in decoration field so if she would have did it then there would be a change of atleast 40% in decoration .

Siddharth : Amazing Riya , expected this from you only not from someone else ( Eyeing Mahir )

Mahir : Sure

Riddhima: Ramu Kaka, woh meri car ki dickey mein Gulaal rakha hua hai aap jaaye aur use thaa mein lakar us table pe rakh dijiye aur ek thaal mujhe lakar dijiyega

And after few minutes the Gulaal came

And Mahir applies Gulaal on Riddima’s cheeks and then Siddharth applied Gulaal on Riddhima and Mahir

Precap :

Siya : Aryan if you want to date her then directly go and meet her and talk to her I am not your ‘ Khabri or Messenger ‘ OK

KINDLY IGNORE THE SPELLING AND GRAMMATICAL ERRORS

HOPE YOU LIKE IT

SO WHAT DO YOU THINK DID RIDDHIMA REALLY FAKED HER MEMORY LOSS ?

IF SHE FAKED HER MEMORY LOSS THEN HOW CAN SEHGAL FAMILY LOVE HER THIS MUCH IN 2-3 MONTHS

IF SHE NOT FAKED HER MEMORY LOSS THEN WHY KABIR AND SEJAL WERE NOT KNOWING ABKUT HER FAMILY OR WHY SHE DID NOT MET HER FAMILY WHEN SHE WAS WITH VANSH

GIVE YOUR OPINIONS AND THOUGHTS IN THE COMMENT SECTION

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT

NEXT PART WILL BE POSTED SOON