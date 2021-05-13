Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 8)

MEIN TERI HOON {PIYAJI} – A RIANSH FF

Part 8

THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT

ACTUALLY I SAID OF 15th MAY BECAUSE OUR STATE GOVERNMENT WOULD HAVE TAKEN DECISION ON THAT DAY THAT CLASS 10 EXAM WOULD BE POSTPONED OR CANCELLED

SO THE DECISION CAME TODAY AND GUESS WHAT OUR EXAMS ARE CANCELLED AND FINALLY I AM FEELING RELAXED AND ON CLOUD NINE

SO WROTE THIS PART RIGHT NOW

YOU ALL WILL GET ANOTHER UPDATE TOMORROW BECAUSE IF IT THIS NEWS WOULD HAVE COME IN THE MORNING OR AFTERNOON THEN I WOULD HAVE GIVEN DOUBLE UPDATES BUT AS IT CAME AT NIGHT SO YOU HAVE ADJUST WITH JUST ONE UPDATE

At the sametime in the garden where the function was going on

An old man came from a car

He saw doctor going so

He asked : Hello Doctor.

(Guys aap logo ne sahi socha yeh aur koi nahi balki hamare pyaare nyare Dadu hai)

(Guys you have guessed correct he is none other than our dear near Dadu )

Doctor : Hello Mr. Sehgal . I have given an injection to miss Riddhima and prescribed medicines too take care of her

Dadu : Doctor what happened to her?

Doctor : She fainted due to (….. …. ……. …. ……. …..)

Secret conversation

Dadu: OK

Dadu sees his son Anand enjoying with guests so he goes to him and hold his hand and takes him to a corner

Dadu : Anand what are you doing here you should be with Riddhima right now and here you are doing fun

Anand: Dad just chill aapki poti sirf behosh hi to hui hai koi coma mein nahi chali gayi hai

( Anand : Just chill Dad your granddaughter is just in unconscious state not in comatose [in coma ] )

(Abe e kaisa baap hai tu apni hi beti ko coma mein bhejna ki soch raha hai)

( What kind of dad he is wishing for sending his own daughter in comatose ( in coma )

Anand: Aur waise bhi pura parivaar hai hi uske sath to mujhe kya rehne ki jarurat aap jaiaye apni ladli poti ke paas huh. Bekar mein usne meri party bigad di kuch acha to karti nahi lekin hamesha mere kaam bigad ke jaati hai

( Anand : And afterall the whole family is with her so what’s my need there , you can go to your dear granddaughter . She just don’t know to do anything good but nonetheless she ruined my party )

Dadu just went from their being frustrated . This whole drama was being watched two people or you can say 4 pair of eyes

They were Dadi and Chanchal

(Are ye kya bhai abhi hi to Riddhu ka jasoos mode off hua tho jo ab in dono ka on ho gaya)

( Oh God now only Riddhu’s spy mode got off that now their spy mode got on )

(Are yaar mere ko yeh batao ki kya jasoos mode viral ya bacterial hein jo ki ek body se dusri body mein jata hai? 🙄🤔)

( Guys just tell me is this spy mode is a viral or bacterial infection that that transfers from one person to another ? 🙄🤔 )

All were coming to the garden and they met Dadu

Dadu: Rishi meri bachi thik to hai na

( Dadu : Rishi my child is better no now )

Rishi: Haan Dad aap aaram kijiye aur stress mat lijiye warna aapki bachi ke bina koi check bhi nahi kar payenge aur nahi medicine de paayega kyunki hame to pata hi nahi hai ki aapki konsi medicine kaha padi hai

( Rishi : Yes dad you take rest and don’t stress or else you child now wouldn’t come to check you and give you medicines , we don’t know where your medicines are )

Sakshi: Ha papa aap tension mat lijiye woh toh ‘Rishi ki Sherni’ hai aur uske dono Devdas uske saath hai

( Sakshi : Yes papa don’t take tension afterall she is ‘Rishi’s Tigress ‘ and her both devdas are with her too )

All went from there

Vansh (to Sakshi): Aunty aapne Mahir aur Siddharth ko Devdas kyun kaha?

(Vansh (to Sakshi): Aunty why did you address Mahir and Siddharth as Devdas?)

Sakshi: Are Vansh beta unhe Devdas kehne ki pratha to kab se chal rahi hai. Woh kya hai na jab bhi Riddhima ghar pe ek week se zyada nahi hoti na toh woh dono na 20% Devdas ki tarah ho jate aur agar aaj bhi Riddhima nahi aayi hui hoti na toh woh aaj Holi bhi na khelte isliye ham unhe devdas

( Vansh : Oh Vansh actually calling them Devdas is a long lost ritual [ Guys actually I was not remembering this word so I just wrote this now but I know after posting it on TU I will perfectly remember this word ] . You know whenever Riddhima stays away from house for then 1 week then they just become like 20% Devdas and today alsoIf Riddhima wouldn’t have came then they wouldn’t have played Holi and so we call them Devdas )

Vansh : Oh ok Aunty

All did lunch and were talking and Mahir came there and arranged food in the plate

Sumitra : Mahir , how is Riddhima did she get consciousness ?

Mahir : Ya mom right she is fine she got consciousness from 15-20 minutes and am here to take food for her and ya me and Sid don’t want to eat anything and ya bhai – behen ( Bro – Sis ) want to talk so I came here to bring food

Sakshi: But beta…

Mahir : Sorry Chachi and mom but now I need to go

And he went from there

Everything was finished and all were leaving the place and Vansh asked Rishi if he could go and meet Riddhima once because all this happened when she was near him .

Rishi allowed him and told that he should come only after he calls him with him or else her brothers would not let him enter

Both agreed and after few talks Rishi went to Riddhima

Rishi : How’s my Sherni doing ? Aree you both Devdas can’t you let me talk to my Sherni for few minutes and ya you both rest for few minutes too . I will not eat her

Mahir and Siddharth : But Dad / Chachu …

Riddhima : Chachu is saying correct you both should take rest you both will also be tired and ya he is with me so you can leave

Mahir and Siddharth : huff ! Fine !

Rishi calls someone and says you can come now .

So Vansh came Riddhima was shocked to see him she thought he would have gone but he stayed there

Rishi : Princess , he wants to meet you and see you so he came. If you have any problem then tell , he will leave and talk tomorrow

Riddhima: No problem Chachu

Vansh : Hi Riddhima ! Are you feeling better now

Riddhima : Yes Vansh I am absolutely fine now

Vansh : You should have told me that you were not feeling well or else I would not have twirled you in dance

Riddhima : Are Vansh it’s ok . You not did something wrong and I was also feeling good but I don’t know suddenly what happened so , it was instant

Rishi got a call so he excused himself and Riddhima and Vansh talked for sometime

And when Rishi came Vansh went from there to his Mansion

Vansh : Why are you all seeing me like this ?

Siya: Vansh bhai woh Chachi…

Chanchal : Siya let me say , Vansh she is your Riddhima and just taking revenge from us

Vansh : Chachi , how can you say like that

Chanchal : Vansh you seen the behaviour of Mr. Anand

Vansh : So what ? He is father of Riddhima right ?

Chanchal : Ha Vansh but you only see when we all were waiting for doctor he just went away and told us not to ruin our festival because of Riddhima and you know when we were downside he was not worrying at all

Vansh : Chachi , he might thought about guest and just because his whole family was with Riddhima

Chanchal tells the conversation of Anand and Indrajith and says that : Vansh not only me but Maa has also heard their conversation . You only tell which father will not care for his child ?

And I think that all the Sehgals accepted her by her innocent face and behaviour and her sweet talks but Mr. Anand not got influenced in her words an d so he is behaving rudely

Vansh : But did you saw the possessiveness and love of Mahir and Siddharth for Riddhima ? It just looks like that they she is their sister only and ya Mr. Rishi calls Riddhima as her Sherni and Princess too , so all this just drama this can’t be just attachment in 2-3 months . And ya why just her brothers and her chachu only address her Riya no one else addresses her by that name why and why they only address her as Riya ?

So this was the question of @Pomu Ashwathi di too . Ama i right or am I right ? That why they address Riddhima as Riya

And he left from there and after that all departed to their rooms

On 1st April

A girl’s room is shown but is not typical room and on the wall in the front of the bed there was something written in calligraphy and and musical notes were drawn near the letters and it was written

” LOVE IS THE SWEETEST POISON ”

So it just like this I made this virtual painting just accept it and think in your mind about the real one



And two boys came their one had a knife in his hand and the girl in that room was sleeping

They shouted loudly

” HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN ADVANCE ”

” 30 DAYS TO GO ”

and the girl cut the cake and then the trio enjoyed

Precap :

Truth and dare game

SO GUYS THAT’S IT FOR TODAY

HOPE YOU LIKE IT

SO WHAT CONVERSATION DID DOCTOR AND DADU HAD ?

WHO WAS THE GIRL ?

DID YOU LIKED THE CONCEPT OF CALLING SEHGAL BROTHERS AS DEVDAS ?

IS SHE RIDHIMA AND TAKING REVENGE ? OR JUST A GIRL HAVING SAME FACE AS HER AND IS ACTUALLY THE GRANDDAUGHTER OF SEHGAL FAMILY AND NOT RIDDHIMA ?

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT PRECAP ?

KINDLY WRITE THE SPELLING AND GRAMMATICAL ERRORS IN THE COMMENT SECTION BEACUSE I KNOW THAT TODAY I MADE SOME GRAMMATICAL ERRORS

MENTION YOUR THOUGHTS AND VIEWS IN THE COMMENT SECTION