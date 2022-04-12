Melanie Clark Pullen passes away: EastEnders star dies after breast cancer battle

Actress Melanie Clark Pullen has sadly passed away at the age of 46 after a battle with breast cancer.

The former EastEnders star played Pauline Fowler’s niece in the long-running London soap.

He was diagnosed with cancer in January 2019.

Melanie – who had three children with husband Simon – tragically died on March 29 of this year after undergoing radiotherapy.

Everything was made clear to Melanie in 2020.

She told The Irish News at the time: “It’s all clear to me. I’m cancer free, which is great, so now it’s all about being fine.”

However, last June, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Melanie kept her fans up to date with her journey, and posted about it on social media as recently as March 14.

In his last post, the star might…