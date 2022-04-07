Melbourne beat Port Adelaide by 32 points after failing to score before half-time

Port Adelaide failed to score a goal in the first half as their terrible start to the season was spoiled by a powerful performance from Melbourne.

The heat continues after Premier Melbourne patted power after a 32-point loss at the Adelaide Oval between Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinckley.

The Demons kicked the first eight goals of the game and placed Port Adelaide in their first goalless half in the AFL as Melbourne had a team goalless at half-time for the first time since 1994.

Power had to wait 106 minutes for his first goal when Dan Houston scored a goal in the third quarter with four minutes remaining.

The margin rose to 53 points in the final quarter before Power added some respect to the scoreboard, losing 10.8 (68) to 4.12 (36).

Result…