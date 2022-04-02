Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions, Adelaide Crows vs Fremantle Dockers results, scores, fixtures, ladders, tickets, how to view

Melbourne 0.0, 1.2, 4.2 (26)

bris.lions 0.1, 1.2, 2.3 (15)

Melbourne: Bannan 2, L. Pierce, McNamara

bris.lion: T. Smith, Davidson

Melbourne: Paxman 15, McNamara 12, D.Pierce 11, L.Pierce 11

bris.lion: Conway 13, Anderson 12, Dawes 11

Melbourne has one foot in its first AFLW Grand Final.

They call the third quarter the Premiership Quarter, and the demons will have shown why with a key word they kicked three goals for one.

The hosts are now leading with disposals 157-143, clearance 23-15 and scoring shots 6-5.

The Lions have achieved more inside the 50s (25-23) and continue to dominate tackle count 78-56, but they find themselves 11 points in arrears going into the final period.