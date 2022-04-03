Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Live Blog, Scores, Updates, Video, Supercoach, Ryan Papenhuizen, Josh Edo-Carr, Harry Grant, Xavier Coates

Ryan Papenhuizen single-handedly demolished the Bulldogs in the Storm’s 44-nil win at AAMI Park on Sunday.

Melbourne started through Papenhuygen in the 10th minute.

But it was this amazing work in the lead-up that deserves praise. Jerome Hughes and Cameron Munster jointly passed Papenhuyzen before passing to Xavier Coates, who freed an arm to go back to Papenhuyzen to score.

Melbourne went back-to-back when Josh King scored under the post after Harry Grant Gruber hit a Dogs player’s leg.

They turned up two tries…