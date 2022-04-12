Melbourne triumphs, roar in ALM standoff

Melbourne Victory presented a golden opportunity to close the gap in the A-League Men’s top two, held to a 0-0 draw by a disciplined Brisbane Roars.

Vijay is now 10 games unbeaten but three points behind Western United and 11 points behind Melbourne City after Tuesday’s standoff at AAMI Park.

Coach Tony Popovic didn’t see the draw as an opportunity to miss, but noted that his players seemed tired after a busy schedule.

Watch or stream the latest sports on Channel 7 for free 7 plus ,

“It was probably disappointing in some parts. We looked a little tired today,” he said.

“It’s been a lot of games in a very short period, four games in a short period but I think we need to score first in the first half.

“We had some good opportunities and moments in the box, just not really…