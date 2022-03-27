Melbourne Victory beat Sydney FC 2-1 in A-League Women’s Grand Final

Melbourne Victory returned to the most notable A-League Women’s final to win a second consecutive championship with a 2–1 win over Sydney FC.

After a backlog of injuries, illnesses, fatigue and games forced them to play half their season in the span of a month, after barely slipping to fourth place, Vijay reached the final the hard way.

They beat both Adelaide United in the semi-finals and second-placed Melbourne City in the elimination finals to return to Sydney’s Jubilee Stadium for a grand final rematch against Premier Sydney FC on Sunday.

The Sky Blues dominated the opening half in both possession and opportunities, but victory goalkeeper Casey Dumont – who was named player of the match – made several important saves.