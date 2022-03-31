Melbourne Victory will face English giants Manchester United

Melbourne Victory, along with Manchester United, the Victorian Government and Visit Victoria, TEG Sport and Left Field Live are pleased to announce the clash between the sides on Friday 15 July at 8.10pm at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The friendly coincides with United’s 2022 pre-season tour which will see them face Crystal Palace at the same venue on Tuesday 19 July and will be United’s first visit to Melbourne since facing the Socceros in 1999.

Melbourne Victory’s Managing Director, Carolyn Carnegie said this is a great opportunity for the club and the league.

“This will be Melbourne Victory’s biggest international friendly since our game against Liverpool FC in July 2013, which drew more than 95,000 people to the MCG,” Carnegie said.

“it is us…