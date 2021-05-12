ENTERTAINMENT

Melinda warned Bill Gates Jeffrey Epstein Before Filing Divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates recently revealed their divorce after 27 years of marriage. Now a report has surfaced that Melinda Gates was meeting with divorce lawyers to end the marriage from October 2019. Here is the full update about Melinda warned Bill Gates Jeffrey Epstein.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, Melinda Gates had been meeting with divorce lawyers since 2019 to end hermarriage with Bill Gates. However, she was concerned about Bill Gates’ dealings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the report.

Melinda is said to have expressed indifference to Bill’s relationship with Epstein since at least 2013. His meeting with divorce lawyers in October 2019 is described in detail in a New York Times article about Bill’s meetings with Epstein, with staying overnight at New York Mansion.

The article, which briefly Epstein’s connection with the second-richest man in prestige and power, a brilliant and intensely personal dazzling: Bill Gates. And Unlike many others, Mr. Gates pleaded guilty to sexual offenses. ”

Last year’s New York Times report suggested that he met with Microsoft co-founder Jeffrey Epstein many times, and even stayed late in his New York City.

One of the spokesmen for Bill Gates stated at the time that the meeting between him and Epstein was focused on philanthropy.

It may be noted that the divorce was negotiated during the pandemic and included legal teams working with legal intermediaries who split their combined fortune of $ 145 billion.

When they announced their divorce, the two said they plan on the remaining co-chairs and trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

WHO WAS JEFFREY EPSTEIN?

Jefferey Edward Epstein was an American financial offender for abuse and assault. He was also accused of running a vast network of young girls.

Also Read: Nikki Phillippi and Husband Dan Dog Bowser Putting Down After He Bit Their Son

In August 2019 a Epstein died in prison at the age of 66 while he was awaiting his trial on federal charges related to trafficking.

