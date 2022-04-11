Melissa Doyle returns to Seven to host special event series This Is Your Life

Acclaimed journalist and presenter Melissa Doyle will return to Seven to host a new special events series.

the former sunrise The hosts will be front and center when there is a new version of the Aussie favorite this is your Life Later return to the screen in 2022.

“I am honored to continue the legacy of such a prestigious program like this is your LifeDoyle said.

Watch or stream all your favorite shows on Channel 7 for free 7 plus ,

“I can’t wait to present the Big Red Book to some of our most beloved Australians and together celebrate their remarkable lives and the people and moments that mean so much to them and to all of us.”

this is your Life Celebrates one iconic Aussie at a time, offering up close revealing insights, emotional reunions and never-before-seen footage of their…