Melissa Lucio case: A wave of support in America for this mother sentenced to death

There is growing support for celebrities like Kim Kardashian and a movement that extends beyond the borders of the United States: seeking clemency in favor of Melissa Lucio, who has been sentenced to death for the murder of her daughter. He is to be hanged in Texas on April 27. This Mexican-American has been claiming her innocence for 15 years.

In 2007, their 2-year-old daughter, Maria, was found dead in her home, a few days after she fell down the stairs. Melissa Lucio, pregnant with 12 children and twins, has a life marked by both physical and sexual assault, drug addiction, and precarious situations. He is suspected of killing her immediately. A few hours after the daughter’s death, she is questioned for a long time.