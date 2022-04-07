Melissa Lucio, the woman facing execution in Texas this month, meets lawmakers as Kim Kardashian voices support

A group of bipartisan lawmakers in Texas on Wednesday met a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to prevent amid suspicions that he had brutally beaten his 2-year-old daughter. Kim Kardashian and at least one juror from the trial are also raising their voices in support of Melissa Lucio, who faces the gallows on April 27.

State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, led a group of lawmakers to the Mountain View unit in Gatesville, Texas, where women in the state are given the death penalty.

In this undated photo, Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio holds her daughter, Maria, while another of her daughters, Adriana, stands beside them. /AP …

