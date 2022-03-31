Melissa Silva dead, sister Earleth Silva injured in Mexico cockfight massacre

An American mother has died and her teenage sister is in critical condition after 20 people were killed in a cockfight.

Melissa Silva and her sister Earleth Silva, 16, were on vacation in Michoacan, Mexico, and were at the gathering when gunshots were heard, The family has ABC7. told,

Melissa, a mother of four, was fatally shot and Earleth was hit several times.

Seventeen men and three women were shot dead during the bloody massacre in the Las Tranzas area.

Earleth remains in critical condition at a hospital in Mexico. He is one of the four who were injured in the shooting.

A family member claimed that he was shot once in the lung and twice in the leg gofundme Page.

Prosecutors claimed that the shooters planned the attack and entered the area.